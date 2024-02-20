Opposition Lowdown: Darren Moore’s Port Vale

Form

Port Vale finished last season in 18th place in League One, four points clear of the relegation zone. Despite escaping relegation they had a poor end to the season, losing four out of their last five league games. They currently sit 22nd in League One, four points behind Reading after picking up eight wins, seven draws and 17 losses so far this season.

Their recent form has been poor, having seen one draw and four losses in their last five games. They are currently winless in their last seven games, with their last victory coming at the back end of December, when they beat Blackpool at home. They come into this weekend’s game off the back of a narrow 3-2 loss at home to Cheltenham Town.

The two sides faced each other in the second weekend of the season back in August, when the Valiants beat the Royals 1-0 at Vale Park after a second-half goal from Ben Garrity.

The boss

Darren Moore: Moore was announced as the new Port Vale manager last week, taking over from former Royals assistant manager Andy Crosby, who was sacked after just under a year in charge. A former centre-back, Moore had a 20-year playing career, representing the likes of Torquay United, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County and Barnsley.

After playing, he started his coaching career at West Brom, coaching their under-18s. He became caretaker manager in 2018, which led to him becoming permanent manager of the Baggies. He was sacked the following year despite West Brom sitting in the playoffs during the back end of the season.

He went on to manage another former club, Doncaster Rovers, where he spent a year and a half managing in League One. He joined Sheffield Wednesday in March 2021, but was unable to save them from relegation from the Championship. The following season he guided Wednesday to the playoffs, but they were unable to beat Sunderland who went on to secure promotion.

Moore did guide the side back to the Championship the following season, winning the playoffs, beating Barnsley 1-0, following their epic two-leg semi-final against Peterborough United. He left Wednesday that summer and had a short spell at Huddersfield Town, which came to an end in January.

Moore is known for his strong man-management and motivational skills. He has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Valiants.

Squad

Port Vale signed five players on loan this transfer window. However, defender Rhys Williams, who had signed from Liverpool, had to return to his parent club due to injury. They signed defender Kacper Lopata from Barnsley to cover this gap. Midfielders Jenson Weir (Brighton & Hove Albion), Dan Gore (Manchester United) and winger Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) also joined for the remainder of the season.

Midfielder Ben Garrity and former Reading academy striker Uche Ikpeazu are both expected to be out of Tuesday’s game with injuries.

Predicted lineup

Ripley, Lopata, Smith, Jones, Massey, Lowe, Ojo, Grant, Chislett, Loft, Wilson

Key player

Ethan Chislett: Midfielder Chislett joined Port Vale last summer, signing from AFC Wimbledon after turning down a new deal at the Dons in favour of a move to Vale Park.

Chislett’s youth career was spent across a number of clubs, spending time at Southampton, Aldershot Town and Metropolitan Police, where he made his professional debut. He went on to spend time in Spain, before securing a move to Aldershot. Chislett joined AFC Wimbledon in August 2020 and went on to make over 100 appearances for The Dons, scoring 16 goals.

The South African midfielder is a creative player who can play in centre midfield, the number 10 role or on the wing. He is having a strong first season at Vale, with eight goals and eight assists to his name so far.

One to watch

Jenson Weir: Midfielder Weir joined Port Vale during the January transfer window, signing a loan deal from Premier League Brighton until the end of the season. He started his youth career at Wigan Athletic and made his professional debut while at the club in 2017.

Weir signed a permanent deal with Brighton in 2020 but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club. He has had a number of loan spells, playing for the likes of Cambridge United, Morecambe and Blackpool, where he spent the first half of the season.

The Scotsman is the son of former Scotland defender David Weir and has represented his country at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-20 level.

Weir was recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool after starting only four games for the Tangerines but quickly made the move to Vale. Weir is an attacking midfielder with good pace and creativity.