Reading 2-0 Port Vale: Player Ratings

David Button: 5

After the game in Portsmouth, Button needed a decent performance tonight. So what did he do well?

Managed a good high claim from a free-kick and another important one late on in the game when Port Vale carved out a cross from another free-kick.

Outside of that, it wasn’t a performance to remember.

Parried a weak but bouncing shot from outside of the box right into the path of Mighten and was lucky Yiadom got across to block the cross.

Punched it back into a dangerous area from a cross when he could have caught it at a reasonable height in injury time, allowing Port Vale to take a shot in the box which they luckily put over the bar.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Given a tough assignment today, having to mark Port Vale’s most dangerous player in Mighten. Struggled with his opposite number’s agility in the first half and allowed him to get on the ball in dangerous positions a few times.

Blocked Migthen’s dangerous shot when Button couldn’t clear the danger from a along shot.

Did really well in the early stages of the second half to interplay with Azeez, win it back quickly when lost, and get a dangerous cross off. That formed the theme of a second half in which Yiadom was able to get much further forward, especially after Mighten was withdrawn.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Able to deliver more long throws tonight than he was last week, including one that earned his centre-back partner a shot in the box. Dallied on the ball and lost it just outside of his box when Reading were trying to build up.

Stepped out of defence nicely with some dribbling around a pair of pressing Valiants a few minutes later.

Lost the ball again when trying to stride in to spring an attack and allowed a dangerous Port Vale transition in the second half.

Used his pace well to step in and cut out a dangerous attack when a Port Vale attacker looked like he might stride through the backline.

Tyler Bindon: 7

Got a shot off just wide of the post from within the box early on. A key part of the buildup, often slowly walking it forward to bait the press and begin a sequence.

Stepped in to win the ball for Reading on the outside of their box in a nervy moment when Mbengue gave the ball away.

Strode out of defence a few times getting deep into Port Vale’s half with his legs, showing good footwork.

Looks to clearly be Reading’s best centre-back at this point.

Clinton Mola: 6

Did well when called to defend one-on-one for the first time, keeping Sang in the corner and preventing him from putting in a cross. The next one didn’t go so well, and he allowed Port Vale their first shot of the day when he misjudged a long ball.

Became the second Reading defender to get a shot off in the Port Vale box in the opening quarter of the game, but saw his drive blocked.

Played a nice one-two with Ehibhatiomhan through his defender’s legs to get a great cross off to the back post that only just went over the bar from Knibbs.

Michael Craig: 6

Powered Reading into their first attack by winning the ball on the haflway line and eventually getting free down the right to put in a decent cross.

Cut out the danger from a Port Vale set piece by blocking the followup shot, and winning the race to the ball to earn a free kick of his own.

Managed an important challenge on Mighten in the box to poach the ball without taking the man down when he was moving fast.

Withdrawn at half time for Savage, likely for tactical more than performance reasons.

Lewis Wing: 7

Helped Reading to move it from side to side outside of the Port Vale box well a few times in the first half.

He was a little wasteful in the first half. Took a long-range shot with the ball when he perhaps should have found a pass in the box, though you can forgive a man who scored from a similar range against Fleetwood a week ago.

Most of the attack still went through Wing, with him picking up several shots and shot assists in the first half.

Hit his goal as sweet as you like to bring Reading into the lead. At almost the exact time he scored last week, Wing took the ball down when cleared away from a corner and hit it first time into the bottom corner with an absurd amount of power.

Wing has now graced two Tuesdays in a row with fantastic strikes, but he will be happier that today’s came in a victory.

Femi Azeez: 7

Didn’t score tonight but he was just as good as either goalscorer.

Struggled to get involved early on and misjudged a few passes towards him but came alive towards the end of the first half.

Defended down in the corner, Azeez made some space and put in a fantastic cross to the back post that Ehibhatiomhan put at the goal with a header.

Put a first shot on target after playing a nice one-two with Wing, getting good power behind his long-ranged effort but not taking it away from the 'keeper enough. Put another cross on Ehibhatiomhan's chest shortly after that.

Completely unplayable in the second half. Saw a dangerous shot well saved when he latched onto Sam Smith’s ball in the box, made space and shot with his left. Smacked one into the Thames Valley with his right foot shortly after.

Created an incredible opportunity with a cross/shot across the front of the goal after some nice footwork in the box.

So unlucky not to score when his curled shot from the edge of the box hit the crossbar shortly after Wing’s opener.

Dangerously burned down the byline and put in the cross that eventually led to Reading’s second goal.

Harvey Knibbs: 7

Not super involved on the ball again in the first half, but good off the ball, snagging it back quickly from Port Vale in midfield a few times and winning his 50/50s consistently.

Got a shot off through two bodies from Mola’s cross but put the close-range opportunity over the top.

Won the ball back during a Port Vale attack and sprung a dangerous counter-attack but played a poor pass and couldn’t slip Azeez in.

Showed good agility and awareness to meet the rebound from Smith’s shot first and bundle the ball into the net with authority for his goal.

Knibbs can appear to “disappear” in games at times when he’s not getting on the ball but he’s such an important player and a coach’s dream.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

Drove into the box really well and ran around his man to deliver a dangerous cross in the 20th minute.

Had a pair of chances in the box from Azeez crosses. Rose well at the back post and was unlucky to see the keeper make a good save from his bouncing header. Took the next down on his chest but snatched at the falling ball and couldn’t put it on target.

Earned a dangerous free-kick with the placement of his body early in the second half and still looked relatively dangerous ON the ball, but withdrawn for Elliot around the hour mark.

Sam Smith: 6

Struggled to win long balls with his physical defender nearby early on and eventually won a free-kick for being held. Got the timing of his runs slightly off for the linesman’s liking a few times in the first half, showing just how far he was trying to stretch Vale vertically.

Came into the game well around the hour mark, playing two good headers to nearby forwards and creating a good chance for Azeez.

Refused to give up on the play for Knibbs’ goal, forcing a good save out of the keeper before seeing his teammate turning it home.

Subs

Charlie Savage: 6

Brought on at halftime to try to lessen the creative load on Wing in the Port Vale half. Delivered a few decent set pieces. Won the ball back well on the halfway line with 10 minutes to go after Wing lost it in a dangerous situation.

Overall spent more time on the left than Craig but put in a similar performance, helping Reading to maintain overall control of possession in the first two third.

Ben Elliott: 5

Provided a target for Azeez in front of the goal and almost scored himself before Knibbs tucked it home. This was overall a very quiet performance from Elliot, who had 30 minutes to make an impression but looked weaker than Mukairu or Ehibhatiomhan on the left side. Needs an opportunity in the centre.

Average: 6.15/10

