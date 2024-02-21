What a win! A superb 2-0 victory against Port Vale on Tuesday night moves us six points clear of the relegation zone. Lewis Wing put the Royals ahead with a brilliant goal before Harvey Knibbs sealed the points late on.

On an evening when the Select Car Leasing Stadium showed Dai Yongge the red card, it was important to get three points and extend the gap between us and those in the relegation zone. We now sit 16th, and with Shrewsbury Town up next, it is important to keep adding to our good run of form.

Here is what Royals boss Ruben Selles had to say; he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the win

“We spoke on Saturday and for me the result didn’t reflect the way we played or performed. I think today the result reflects the way we played and performed. It took us 15-20 minutes to adjust things because it was Darren [Moore]’s second game and changed from the way he usually plays. “We were prepared for a different scenario, so the first 15-20 minutes were more competitive than we expected but after that we adjusted and at half-time, we fully adjusted. The second half we dominated.”

Selles on Lewis Wing’s goal

“Lewis is a fantastic player and doing very well for the club, as are many others. He was in his position to score the goal. We practised those and we know that when he has the ball on the edge of the box he is a danger for the opponent. “We stayed patient and built up. We had a couple of chances before that one and it is always a matter of breaking the chain and scoring the goal that gives them the freedom to express themselves and open the game. When the game is open, we can be very dynamic against any team.”

Selles on the half-time change, taking Michael Craig off for Charlie Savage

“It was both [tactical and fitness-related]. It is not a big injury, but Michael had a contact on his calf that made him not 100% and we knew that in the second part of the game, we would need Charlie Savage, that is why we kept him on the bench. He is a dynamic six that can give the energy and distribution, so we decided to do it at half-time.”

Selles on whether it was a bigger win against relegation rivals

“My point is to always go and beat the opponent and get the three points against any opponent. Those three points are as big as three points would have been against Portsmouth. I prepared my team the same, to beat the opponent. “I know the consequences are that they get one less win or less points which is good, but we need to focus on ourselves and the way we do things. We deserved the three points against Fleetwood, it was the last action that took the points, I think we deserved more from the Portsmouth game and today we deserved the three points. “That is what I am thinking about more than the table, relegation or the teams around us. It is about how we get better from today to the next day.”

Selles on importance of second goal