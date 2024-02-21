Five Things From A Statement Win Over Port Vale

Statement

Another night, another win and a symbolic pair of symbolic statements by the players and fans. The players for sticking at the task and coming away with the much-needed W and the fans for sticking it to the man once again.

Both were triumphant in their own ways, but ultimately, they were all for the common goal. Another example of the fans and players uniting against a regime that has been reckless and complicit in our recent demise. Gone are the days when any protest would or could have been deemed as something that could go against the players on the field. They know even more than we do what this is for, why we are doing it and that it’s nothing to do with them as entities of the football club.

And that’s what made this latest win all the sweeter for it. We can protest knowing that the players and the fans are truly together in all of this. The scenes at the end when Amadou Mbengue orchestrated the songs with the fans showed this strength of feeling perfectly. It’s therefore no real surprise that Reading came away with another win. The protests have proven not to be a distraction, they’re a necessity.

Unlocked

On the pitch, Reading bagged the points with a dogged, tenacious performance that took a long while to bear any fruit. But when you have players like Lewis Wing to pull the strings, the law of averages would indicate that something at some point would pay off eventually.

Ruben Selles acknowledged that Port Vale were tricky opponents as the newly appointed Darren Moore has had some time to get across some different viewpoints and tactics. These changes caused us some problems in the first half especially. With good use of width on both flanks, Port Vale were, at times, fairly fluid in their approach but ultimately pretty tame up front.

We were often just one or two touches away from breaking through and it seemed like one of those games where it was difficult to see where the goals could be unlocked. The match against Charlton Athletic was similar to this: we just had to find a way, but find it we did.

The orchestrator in chief was of course Lewis Wing, who, like a fine wine, has shown his qualities in a multitude of ways to impress any palette: his determination to close down in midfield, his range of passing and lately he’s added scoring vital goals to complete the set.

He was man of the match by quite some distance last night in most people’s eyes. But let’s just appreciate that strike, shall we? With the minutes ticking down, but with Reading most definitely in the ascendency, a goal was there, we just had to find it, and Wing delivered in devastating fashion.

From the clearing header away in the box, he took one deft touch (as he almost always does), and then, intelligently, took aim low and true. And what a hit it was. It’ll be up there as one of the goals of the season from a candidate who could be player of the season. Who’d say no?

Catalyst

Prior to that point, the game really changed in our favour when Port Vale’s left-back, Dan Jones, was replaced due to injury. From this point onwards, Femi Azeez came into the contest much more. He brought the crowd alive with a few close strikes, one that was surely in but flew past the post and another, on his wrong foot, which nearly hit the roof of the Dolan. But this was the catalyst for Reading taking control.

Port Vale had no answer defensively and offensively they were blunt and ineffective after Alex Mighten was substituted from the left wing. Port Vale’s striker, Ryan Loft, was also substituted after a fruitless evening.

Rarely do you see a player look so bereft of any confidence or hope. The pain in his long trudge around the pitch was plain to see. He knew they were done for, not only for this game but possibly for staying in the league also, after Harvey Knibbs tucked home to seal the deal.

Resilience

What’s always pleasing and surprising about this team is that inner steel and determination. Despite the pressure that they all must feel, they are a resolute and determined group. Many teams would have crumbled after a heavy defeat against Portsmouth but there’s a resilience within that has to be commended.

Given everything that they and the staff have endured this season, to put themselves in the position they have is something truly to be proud of. To overturn a 10-point deficit and now be six points above the relegation zone can’t be sniffed at.

The race isn’t won yet - there are still more twists and turns to come in the remaining games ahead - but they’ve put themselves in a great position to survive the drop.

Squeeze

We’re now at a point where games in hand and other six-pointers come into the equation. It’s a complex jumble of permutations and outcomes. Depending on your outlook we’re in the fortunate position of not having to play catch-up. We don’t have the pressure of having to squeeze more games into an already hectic schedule.

There’s an argument that Port Vale, who have three matches in hand on ourselves, but are seven points behind, could still catch us. The form table would suggest otherwise. In the last 10 matches we have obtained 18 points to Port Vale’s five. Having games in hand is all well and good but if you’ve got no form behind you to close the gap then what use are they?

For all teams with games in hand they have to squeeze them into their busy schedule. Port Vale will have to play a ridiculous number of matches in a short space of time. With injuries and rotation coming into play, is it such an advantage after all?

We have points on the board and momentum on our side. Many sides below us do not have that luxury.