Reading 2-0 Port Vale: Tactical Analysis

If you think back all the way to August to the reverse fixture, that game mirrors fairly accurately the one just gone. A cagey, rather low-quality first half with few chances from open play, but in the second period the home side turned up the heat, managing to bag a winner and hold firm to keep a clean sheet too.

Thankfully, this time we were that home side, well outclassing the Valiants after the break, leaving us two goals to the good by the full-time whistle, as well as sealing our third clean sheet in five games.

Let’s unpack Reading’s return to winning ways on Tuesday night.

The game-changer for us really was the half-time substitution, bringing off Michael Craig for Charlie Savage. It’s not about the capabilities of either player, but they simply offer a very different profile to one another. I think in this match Ruben Selles realised he made a mistake not starting the Welshman, putting him on at the earliest respectable opportunity, once it became apparent that we really needed to take the game to Vale.

In the first half we were crying out for a player who could be positive and play forward passes from deep in midfield, and as seen below, Craig (LDM) struggled to be that player, not getting in many forward positions, as well as his passes having very little threat.

His position also gravitated towards the left-hand side, the opposite of where most our play tends to go. This isn’t necessarily Craig’s fault per se, but deploying him limited our creative midfield players, as he is much more of a sweeper. His touch map below also suggests this.

Craig is getting involved in the game well, with the second most touches (33) in the first half of any Reading midfielder or attacker, but they’re very scattered and mostly defensive.

Also, 25 of those touches were passes, which shows how the calibre of opposition we faced weren’t really threatening us enough to warrant playing a pure number six to protect the back line, as they were perfectly capable of keeping the clean sheet themselves without much midfield cover.

Now let’s take a look at Savage’s touch map. He managed to play a lot more advanced down that left flank, his favoured side, and bringing us back into the 4-2-3-1 really helped with the balance of play in attack.

I mentioned how we missed a link-up player deeper on the right-hand side in the first half to help us in build-up, and the substitution enabled Lewis Wing to do just that, as seen in the second-half positional graphic below.

Wing made three more progressive passes after the break on Tuesday, and enabled our deepest midfielder to have good long and short passing options when receiving the ball off the defence, something that Craig is weaker at.

Moving him further right also benefitted our general play down that side, given our passes down key routes such as Amadou Mbengue and Wing to Femi Azeez had increased threat.

Also note the new position of Harvey Knibbs, playing even further forward than Sam Smith, which was especially beneficial as the former bagged his eighth League One goal of the season.

The aforementioned graphic would heavily suggest a move back to the 4-2-2-2 as well, with Knibbs moving forward. I’m definitely not totally against this, particularly as it moves Smith further left onto his stronger foot - which, as explored in the Portsmouth match analysis, gives him a much better chance of scoring than from positions on the right.

Port Vale are a weaker opponent than we’ve faced at the SCL in recent weeks, and Ruben Selles will have known that going into the match, but the tepid first-half performance from the visitors reinforced that even further, prompting the move to two in midfield with Knibbs drifting between the forward line.

Much like Wing does on the right with Andy Yiadom, Savage seemed to be rotating at the left-back spot in build-up, while Clinton Mola inverted, which the screenshot below shows.

The Mola redemption arc may well be on, but no one can claim he is as good a passer of the ball as Savage, thus making sense to give the latter more space and license to spray balls down the line to Smith and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan - before he came off in the 60th minute that is.

In possession, Reading have gone to almost a 3-1-3-3 formation, with the closest full-back going inside, the opposite wide defender, which is Yiadom here, joining central midfield on the right-hand side, with Knibbs coming deeper on the left to support Savage’s move back and fill out the centre of the pitch.

Again, this couldn’t have been facilitated without Craig going to the bench.

The same inversion happened against Port Vale on the other side too, to very good effect. Here, Wing goes more central and plays vertically, direct along the ground into Yiadom, who has acres of space to turn into and feed Azeez down the right wing, who eventually wins a corner.

The fluidity of our movement was a constant problem for Port Vale, who simply couldn’t keep up with marking everyone when full-backs inverted.

We’re at home again on Saturday to Shrewsbury Town, who are three points behind us with a game in hand. This is yet another vital match to cement our League One status, and Salop should be relatively easy pickings given the form we’re in, and the fact they have won just once in their past seven games.

If the reverse fixture back in November is anything to go by though, Reading have perhaps less chance of coming away with three points than I first thought.

Up the Royals!