Reading vs Shrewsbury Town: Match Preview 2023/24

It’s the second home game for Reading this week as they take on Shrewsbury Town.

The Royals registered an excellent 2-0 victory against Port Vale in midweek, responding brilliantly to a heavy away defeat against league leaders Portsmouth.

But the Berkshire side can’t afford to rest on their laurels at this point, sitting just six points above the drop zone at this stage with plenty of the season still left to go.

Many recent performances have been promising - but another point or three is needed today.

We have a short match preview for you.

What? League One Matchday 35

Season? 2023/24

Who? Shrewsbury Town

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 24th February

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Paul Hurst

The Royals

It felt as though it was going to be a frustrating game in midweek, but another moment of magic from Lewis Wing helped us to get the three points in the end. Our perseverance paid dividends in the end and you just hope we can carry that momentum into this game.

Another three points today would be priceless - and another four wins from now could all but seal safety.

It remains to be seen whether we will need more than that, with the outcome of our HMRC charge to come, but we just need to keep getting points on the pitch.

Without our deductions this season, we probably wouldn’t even need to talk about relegation.

It just goes to show how badly Dai Yongge is affecting the club, even if our results during the early stages of the season were poor.

The Opponents

The reverse fixture was the ultimate kick in the teeth.

For the Shrews though, they will take great confidence from the fact they were able to turn things around and secure a 3-2 victory that day.

Now under the guidance of Paul Hurst, who has managed them in the past, they will be hoping to steer themselves to safety.

One thing the Shrews have that Royals don’t is off-field stability, something that could help the former.

However, it could be a very hard battle for survival, so it will be interesting to see what happens at the bottom end of the division.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Mola, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Wing, Savage, Ehibhatiomhan, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira starts for me, even though David Button didn’t perform too badly on Tuesday. His weak punch near the end gave us a bit of a scare though!

Despite a change in the goalkeeping department, the same back four starts, with Jeriel Dorsett still out of action at this point.

Charlie Savage comes in for Michael Craig for me, although I wouldn’t mind either starting alongside Lewis Wing.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan showed some real promise on the wing in midweek - and that’s why he starts ahead of Paul Mukairu. Femi Azeez and Harvey Knibbs also start, with the latter proving to be a crucial part of our style.

And up front, Sam Smith is the main man again. Hopefully he can score at least a few times between now and the end of the season.

Score Prediction: Reading 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Other League One Fixtures

Cambridge United vs Peterborough United (12pm KO)

Barnsley vs Derby County

Blackpool vs Bolton Wanderers

Bristol Rovers vs Carlisle United

Burton Albion vs Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic vs Portsmouth

Exeter City vs Fleetwood Town

Oxford United vs Leyton Orient

Port Vale vs Lincoln City

Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers

All games get underway at 3pm unless stated