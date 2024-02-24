Opposition Lowdown: Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury Town

Form

Shrewsbury finished last season in 12th place in League One following 17 wins, eight draws and 21 losses. Their home form was stronger than their away form last season, seeing 11 of those wins coming at New Meadow.

This is their ninth straight season in the third tier, having won promotion from League Two in 2015 after finishing runners-up to Burton Town. Shrewsbury currently sit three places behind Reading in 19th place, after 10 wins, five draws and 18 losses.

Their recent form has been mixed, having seen one win, two draws and two losses in their last five games. The Shrews come into this game on the back of a 0-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic. They are the lowest scorers in the league, with only 23 goals to their name so far this season.

The two sides last faced each other back in November, with the Shrews claiming a 3-2 win at New Meadow, after two stoppage-time goals, after the Royals had taken a 0-2 lead after 15 minutes.

The boss

Paul Hurst: Hurst returned to Shrewsbury as manager last month, taking over from Matt Taylor who was sacked after seven losses in eight games.

Hurst had a 15-year career as a player, spending pretty much most of his time at Rotherham United, where he made over 400 appearances. Following his retirement, Hurst became joint manager at Ilkeston Town with Rob Scott, however they both moved to Boston United four months later. They spent almost two years at Boston before both moving to Grimsby Town in 2011.

Hurst became sole manager in 2013 and guided the club back to the Football League in 2016 via the playoffs. He joined Shrewsbury Town for the first time later that year and spent a year and a half at the Shrews, guiding the side to a third-placed finish in League One in 2018.

After losing the playoff final, Hurst went on to join Championship Ipswich Town, but only lasted five months at the Tractor Boys. He went on to join Scunthorpe United in 2019, before returning to Grimsby in 2020, where he guided the side back to the Football League in 2022. He was sacked by the club in October last year.

Hurst wants his side to play entertaining football but remain responsible defensively.

Squad

Shrewsbury only signed one player during the January transfer window, with midfielder Jack Hinchy joining on loan from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

Defender George Nurse is expected to miss out through injury, though the Shrews could be boosted by the return of fellow defender Tom Flanagan.

Expected lineup

Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Pierre, Benning, Winchester, Hinchy, Bloxham, Bayliss, Shipley, Udoh

Key player

Chey Dunkley: Defender Dunkley joined Shrewsbury in June 2022 on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield Wednesday. He came through the renowned youth setup at Crewe Alexandra but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

He joined non-league Hednesford Town in 2010, where he spent two years before joining Kidderminster Harriers. He joined Oxford United on loan in 2014 with the move being made permanent a few months later. Dunkley spent two and a bit years at Oxford before he then joined Wigan Athletic, where he played 117 times for the club, scoring 13 goals.

A move to Sheffield Wednesday followed in 2020, but he found first-team appearances hard to come by, playing 36 times for Wednesday in his two seasons at the club.

Dunkley has gone on to make 68 appearances for Shrewsbury since joining the club last summer and was named club captain for this season. The 32-year-old is a centre back who is strong in the air and a threat in both boxes, as evidenced in the first match-up between the two sides this season, when Dunkley scored a 92nd-minute goal against the Royals.

One to watch

Tom Bayliss: Midfielder Bayliss joined Shrewsbury in 2022, signing on a free transfer following his release from Preston North End.

He started his youth career at Coventry City and made his debut for the club in 2017. He went on to make 73 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring nine goals. He joined Preston in 2019 but only made 12 appearances for the club, also spending time on loan at Wigan.

Since joining Shrewsbury in 2022, he has gone on to make 72 appearances, scoring nine goals. The 24-year-old has also represented the England under-19s on two separate occasions. Bayliss plays as a centre midfielder but can also operate in the number 10 role. He is a strong set-piece taker and a good passer of the ball.