Reading 2-3 Shrewsbury Town: Player Ratings

David Button: 4

Saw two fly past him in the first 10 minutes, and fumbled another shot to his right that went wide of the post and was cleared by his defence.

The first saw Button with weak hands, unable to parry it away. The second saw Button beaten at his near post, another instance of him failing to get his body rather than his arms in the way of the ball.

Beaten by Bloxham’s curling shot from the outside of the area, not appearing to be at full stretch.

Andy Yiadom: 5

Booked in the first half for a cynical drag-back to end a Shrewsbury counter, but generally kept his side defensively cleaner in a topsy-turvy first half.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Generally reasonable at progressing the ball forwards and probably Reading's better centre-back today.

Tyler Bindon: 5

Played some lovely passes over the top in the first half to break the lines. Met Savage's set piece in the box but looped it just over the bar.

Calmly cleaned up a few Shrewsbury attacks when a loose pass forwards would come in and helped reset Reading's buildup play.

Clinton Mola: 5

Drifted inside regularly in the style we've seen from Reading's full-backs in recent months.

Supported the attack outside of Shrewsbury’s box well. Put in a dangerous cross that had to be punched away from the melee in front of the goal and another that Smith put over. Split those crosses with a decent shot from Ehibhatiomhan’s layoff.

Mixed defensively in the first half. Gave away a free kick with a clumsy slide just outside of the area, and much of the Shrewsbury attack came down his side.

Opened up his second-half performance with a decently struck half volley with his left that went just wide of the post.

Lewis Wing: 5

Played some lovely balls forwards from the right half space, playing as one of two sixes in Reading’s formation.

Put one over the top to beat Shrewsbury's offside trap and almost find Smith's head for an equaliser.

A little over elaborate on the ball at times though and faded.

Charlie Savage: 6

Helped Reading to maintain the ball and beat the press of Shrewsbury a few times to begin attacks in the early stages. Probably Reading's better midfielder in the first half, rarely losing possession.

Femi Azeez: 5

Got some nice crosses in during Reading's better spells in the first half.

Received a lovely ball forwards from Wing but smashed it over the top.

Made himself a great chance a minute later and smashed his shot goalwards but saw it well saved.

Should have done better with Elliot's ball forwards inside on the ground.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

Did very well to spot Smith's run and the jagged backline of the Shrewsbury defense to slip Smith in for Reading's first goal.

Buzzed around well defensively as per usual. The speed with which Knibbs kicks into action the second the ball is lost nearby to his position is so important to how Reading want to play under Selles.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 5

Almost got in behind Shrewsbury by purposeful chasing of the ball, dispossessing his defender when running back towards their own net but unfortunately seeing his shot blocked.

Got Reading level with a deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper. Opened his body nicely and may have curled it around the keeper regardless, but won't complain about how it ended up in the net.

Got into the box with a step over and earned himself a corner shortly after his goal.

Struggles to cover his full-back defensively, and doesn't have the defensive work rate that Azeez has on the other side. It's rare to see Kelvin win the ball in his own third.

Made himself some room for a shot on his right outside of the box but put it up and over the top.

Sam Smith: 5

Helped ready to get an immediate foot. Hauled Reading back into the game with a quick one-touch finish beyond the goalkeeper with a pointed toe.

Went quiet in the second half though and was often too isolated, as evidenced by Wareham’s arrival next to him late on.

Subs

Ben Elliot: 6

Played some really nice balls forwards to get Azeez chances and made space for himself to do so in the middle with his dribbling.

Subbed on for Savage today and much better played in the middle than out on the right.

Paul Mukairu: 5

Unable to affect the game meaningfully in a tepid second half for Reading overall.

Jayden Wareham: N/A

Not on long enough to have a big impact on the game but it's good he's getting closer to the first team.

Average: 5.23/10

Who was your MOTM against Shrewsbury Town? Vote below or through this link.