Reading 2-3 Shrewsbury Town: An Uncharacteristic Off Day

Well that didn’t go to plan, did it? Then again, we’d already seen a massively frustrating 3-2 defeat to Shrewsbury Town, so perhaps we should have expected another.

The prospect of historical repetition aside however, the signs and general vibes heading into this match pointed to a Reading win. The Royals have been very good at home recently, playing well and edging away from the relegation places, so facing a Salop side who started (and indeed also ended) the afternoon lower down the table than us didn’t seem on paper to be the biggest obstacle.

Perhaps from resulting complacency/naivety, probably due in large part to fatigue after an intense run of fixtures, and definitely to a big extent because of a commendably stubborn and ruthless Shrewsbury, Reading came unstuck today. This was a bad off day, one that stalls the Royals’ momentum and confidence more than last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth, but at the moment that’s all it is. A bad off day.

Although the damage was done in a five-goal thriller of a first half, the inability to repair that damage in a limp second was the real source of annoyance. Reading had 45 minutes to summon up a spark from somewhere, anywhere, to turn the game around as the visitors had done in November... but none came.

It was a bizarrely flat, limp second half. And I mean that both in terms of what Reading showed on the pitch and the atmosphere too. The SCL has been a boisterous, passionate place to be in recent weeks, but it was the opposite today, with Royals players and fans alike both seemingly caught off-guard by the opposition this time being the ones to have things go their way.

The timing of Salop’s third - on the stroke of half-time after Reading had fought back to 2-2 - was a crucial contributor to that. There’s nothing like painstaking comeback work being undone in an instant to knock the stuffing out of you. And indeed, the Reading of today’s second half looked like a side which had had its stuffing knocked out.

Accordingly, the game dragged before finally reaching its conclusion. There was no late flurry, no signs of life late on. Annoyingly, Reading didn’t really even make the visitors work for their points.

Ruben Selles made one change to the side that beat Port Vale 2-0 on Tuesday, swapping Michael Craig for Charlie Savage.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Button; Yiadom, Mbengue, Bindon, Mola; Wing, Savage; Azeez, Knibbs, Ehibhatiomhan; Smith Subs: Pereira, Abrefa, Monlouis, Craig, Elliott, Mukairu, Wareham

Shrewsbury picked up where they’d left off in the reverse fixture, blitzing Reading in another damaging five-minute spell. First Jordan Shipley expertly volleyed in a corner that was directed to the edge of the box, although he was helped by a deflection off Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and poor goalkeeping from David Button. Minutes later Tom Bayliss made it 2-0, getting in behind too easily, beating Tyler Bindon too easily, and then slotting in at the near post.

At that point you wouldn’t have been surprised to see Reading unravel entirely, such was the shell-shock nature of Salop’s start. But the Royals’ response was strong, taking the game to the visitors, and Sam Smith’s ninth-minute goal - poking home after being slipped in behind by Harvey Knibbs - was deserved.

Reading continued in that vein for much of the first period, putting together one of their better attacking first halves in a while. Smith was much more involved in all-round play than he has been recently, closely supported by Knibbs, with the 4-2-3-1 (featuring full-backs who constantly drifted infield) looking promising and inventive in build-up.

The Royals’ attacking endeavour eventually paid off in the 36th minute. The ball came out to Ehibhatiomhan on the left side of the box, he cut onto his right foot and then pulled the trigger, with a hefty deflection taking the ball past the ‘keeper for 2-2.

Reading seemed to slow down at that point. Was there a subconscious feeling that the first half’s task - cancelling out the two-goal deficit - had been completed? Either way, Tom Bloxham benefited from some slack, lazy defending in injury time, finding space on the edge of the area far too easily after a corner before finishing into the far top corner.

Had that goal not gone in, you’d have fancied the Royals to take the game to Shrewsbury in the second half and complete the turnaround. Well, even with that goal, you fancied a turnaround. After all, belief hasn’t been in short supply for this team recently.

What we saw after the interval though was an uncharacteristically lifeless showing. Reading had some openings - generally through Femi Azeez - but they were mere moments, not the culmination of any real intensity or momentum.

Selles made a double substitution to amend things: Ben Elliott for Savage in the double pivot, Paul Mukairu for Ehibhatiomhan on the left wing. The former change showed potential, with Elliott bright in possession and capable of finding teammates in behind expertly, but the latter was so ineffective that it may as well not have been made (that’s a criticism of a frustrating Mukairu, not Selles).

The gaffer rolled the dice once more late on, swapping Andy Yiadom for Jayden Wareham to go two up top, meaning Azeez and Mukairu became wing-backs in a 3-5-2. It was desperation though, and a change that reflected the paucity of attacking depth in this squad.

This result doesn’t change anything for Reading. We started the afternoon in 16th, five points clear of the bottom four, and ended it in that state too, although Shrewsbury are now level on points with us. As frustrating as this game is - particularly to see the unbeaten home run ended and to miss the opportunity to pull even clearer of the relegation zone - it’s hardly the end of the world.

Even the best teams have off days, and in the context of the Royals’ overall form, that’s all this is at the moment: an off day. But it’s now on Reading to make the long trek up to Carlisle United next weekend, after a valuable week off, and prove that today was just a blip.