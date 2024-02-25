The Royals’ unbeaten home run in 2024 is now over after a 3-2 defeat against Shrewsbury Town at the SCL. All the goals took place in the first half, with goals for Reading by Sam Smith and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, but Shrewsbury held strong to secure all three points.

Reading remain 16th, five points off the drop zone. Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say. He spoke to the official club website, Reading Chronicle and Wokingham Sport.

Selles on the defeat

“It is frustrating. It was a very uncharacteristic way to start for my team, I don’t think we have seen that from the team in a long, long time. We just need to fight back the disappointment from the first six minutes, conceding two goals and being nowhere in any action. It is not about the goal; it is about the way we manage those moments. “After that we showed the team, we are, we scored two goals - Sam scored immediately and we equalised through Kelvin and were trying to build it up. in a goal from 25 metres in a corner we concede immediately before half-time. “The second half we did the game we want to do: we created situations and should have put the ball in the back of the net but we didn’t. At the end it is very disappointing because of the first six minutes, and it cannot happen.”

Selles on conceding just before half time

“It’s always difficult, but if we manage to score one of the situations in the second half - because I don’t think they have a shot or very few in the second half - we can turn it around, but we didn’t. We have been on a good run in the last three or four months and one day this will arrive, and it arrived today. We need to analyse why we started slow, what happened and try not to repeat it in the future. “I would always like more shots and more shots on target, but we created enough to score at least one goal.”

Selles on our defending

“We need to defend better in key actions in the game. It’s very uncharacteristic from us losing five duels in the first action. We knew how to solve it but were late in the position, the third goal was the same. It’s about us as a team how we can do better. “We won’t make excuses about the amount of games, it was the same before so we won’t make that excuse. “We need to learn that if we want to go out of the relegation battle then it’s not enough to do it 90% of the time, we need to do it 100% of the time in every game.”

Selles on Carlisle on Saturday

“I am still fuming after the result so I cannot even think about that.”

Selles on the fans