 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shrewsbury Town Fans Verdict: Reading Lose Out In Ding-Dong Battle

How the fans reacted to a frustrating result against Shrewsbury Town.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Well that was a bit annoying. I guess that serves us all right for going into the game with a bit of confidence for once.

It’s just frustrating more than anything. A win could’ve seen us climb to the dizzying heights of 14th, but instead the loss has just put a bit of unnecessary pressure on ourselves.

The goal before half-time was the killer. We’d got back into the game really well after a shambolic opening five minutes, but to concede at that point really killed our momentum.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a very frustrating result and performance...

A frustrating defeat

‘Frustration’ and other versions of it seemed to be the buzzword among the Loyal Royals on Saturday evening, and to be honest that’s exactly how I’d sum it up.

For once, mood among the fans and the club is actually good: we expected to see a performance and a result, and we got neither really - despite a good reaction to going two down early on.

It was a missed opportunity, the fans just hope it won’t come back to bite us in a few games time...

David Button

After the palaver that was the Portsmouth game, Button’s performances in the next few games were always going to be heavily scrutinised. He had an easier game against Port Vale, but came under the spotlight again on Saturday.

Honestly, I don’t think there’s a huge amount he could’ve done about any of them - and there are some fans who agree with me. However, having got a hand to the first, and being beaten at his near post for the second, some disagree...

Conclusion

This is one that we need to brush under the carpet very quickly - just focus on the games coming up. It’s annoying, frustrating and a pain in the backside, but we can’t win them all.

Now we’re going to see what this team are made of. Can they bounce back from a setback and put things right in the next few games? They need to, because these are the matches that will define our season.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...