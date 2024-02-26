Shrewsbury Town Fans Verdict: Reading Lose Out In Ding-Dong Battle

Well that was a bit annoying. I guess that serves us all right for going into the game with a bit of confidence for once.

It’s just frustrating more than anything. A win could’ve seen us climb to the dizzying heights of 14th, but instead the loss has just put a bit of unnecessary pressure on ourselves.

The goal before half-time was the killer. We’d got back into the game really well after a shambolic opening five minutes, but to concede at that point really killed our momentum.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a very frustrating result and performance...

A frustrating defeat

‘Frustration’ and other versions of it seemed to be the buzzword among the Loyal Royals on Saturday evening, and to be honest that’s exactly how I’d sum it up.

For once, mood among the fans and the club is actually good: we expected to see a performance and a result, and we got neither really - despite a good reaction to going two down early on.

It was a missed opportunity, the fans just hope it won’t come back to bite us in a few games time...

Miles off it for for most of today. Luckily results all gone our way. Can’t win ‘em all but that was so frustrating #readingfc — Luke Thurlow (@luke_1871) February 24, 2024

What a frustrating defeat that is #readingfc — Joshua Lamb (@lambeyyy1871) February 24, 2024

Such an incredibly frustrating game, should have got something from it.



23% of Shrewsbury’s league goals this season have come against #readingfc.



So, so poor — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) February 24, 2024

I still think we'll stay up, today is a frustrating missed chance and I don't think anyone thought it would be totally straightforward until the end of the season. A full week to recover for the first time in ages, and we go again next Saturday, 11 cup finals left #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) February 24, 2024

Such a frustrating game. Frustrating how wasteful we were in key situations. How weak the goals we conceded were. Shrewsbury didn’t want to play football, they came to spoil, the ref played into their hands and we didn’t ultimately have the quality to break them down #readingfc — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) February 24, 2024

I think we’ll bounce back next week but it can’t be understated how bad that result is #readingfc — Anthony Jones (@Ant_Jones96) February 24, 2024

One of those games, where it just isn't clicking. Build in the final third in this half has been terrible. Poor result if it stays like this, but still four clear of the drop zone #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) February 24, 2024

Didn’t go to the game or watch of any of it, so you are spared from my angry, sullen face in video format. But if I had done one, based on the result alone, I’d say:



1. Missed opportunity.

2. Adds needless pressure back on.

3. FFS.@TheTilehurstEnd #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) February 24, 2024

Dreadful result. Awful performance. So frustrating. Long way to go still. #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) February 24, 2024

David Button

After the palaver that was the Portsmouth game, Button’s performances in the next few games were always going to be heavily scrutinised. He had an easier game against Port Vale, but came under the spotlight again on Saturday.

Honestly, I don’t think there’s a huge amount he could’ve done about any of them - and there are some fans who agree with me. However, having got a hand to the first, and being beaten at his near post for the second, some disagree...

Cracking hit, yes… but how is Button not saving that… #readingfc https://t.co/z0PEXPznDy — Luke (@Luke_Massey) February 25, 2024

How people are blaming button for this I’ll never know #readingfc https://t.co/33NosspZyp — Max (@Maxw184) February 25, 2024

You've got to switch up GK after that.. Make him prove himself again because right now, buttons not enjoying himself.. #readingfc — Alex (@Pickettlickett) February 24, 2024

button has lost us more points than he has won us



needs dropping #readingfc — Gavin Smith (@gavpsmith) February 24, 2024

David Button.



He’s had a few blinders, but more recently he has been poor. Costing us goals and games.



You might not think he’s 100% useless, but he is 100% off form.



Off form players get dropped…keepers shouldn’t be immune to this.#readingfc — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) February 24, 2024

Button has to be dropped. Selles has given him the chance and he hasn’t proved himself. He plays like he’s got lube on his gloves and his wrists are made out of chocolate. #readingfc — Joel (@Jdh72Joel) February 24, 2024

Having caught up properly today, what exactly did Button do wrong with the goals.



1st one deflection, did well to get a hand to it.



2nd - no chance after poor defending



3rd - cracking hit after we gave him the freedom of the stadium#readingfc — Paul Williams (@PaulFrankfurt71) February 25, 2024

Didn’t even tweet about the result yesterday. I saw us lose, saw twitter say it was because of David Button. That’s about all I needed to know I presume #readingfc — Harry (@SarryHands) February 25, 2024

enough is enough get button out #readingfc — READINGTILLIDIE (@SJMS1871) February 24, 2024

Conclusion

This is one that we need to brush under the carpet very quickly - just focus on the games coming up. It’s annoying, frustrating and a pain in the backside, but we can’t win them all.

Now we’re going to see what this team are made of. Can they bounce back from a setback and put things right in the next few games? They need to, because these are the matches that will define our season.