The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 372: Near Scotland

Ross hosts and Ryan joins the pod for the first time since November to analyse a week of ups and downs for Reading.

David Button, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Ben Elliot all come in for discussion alongside a breakdown of the Shrewsbury Town game and a preview of the Carlisle United trip on Saturday.

