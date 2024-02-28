Vote For Your February 2024 Player Of The Month

It’s that time again: we’d like to know which Reading player stood out for you the most over the last month.

First a bit of housekeeping: I didn’t get round to announcing January’s winner (boo, hiss, unprofessional joke of a website, etc etc), but that was none other than Harvey Knibbs. He took 47% of the vote, just ahead of Tom Holmes (30%) and Femi Azeez (23%), thereby breaking the latter’s run of POTM wins.

February wasn’t massively dissimilar to January overall, with Reading continuing to pick up results pretty well without being perfect across the board. In the first month of the season without a cup game, the Royals won three league games, drew twice and lost twice.

Performance-wise, the average in our Player Ratings (5.85/10) was almost identical to January’s 5.86/10.

So now for our Player of the Month vote. I’ve narrowed the shortlist down to three players for you to pick from. The really eagle-eyed of you will have noticed that I forgot to insert the Man of the Match vote to the Port Vale Player Ratings, so there’s no reader-voted top three for that game. For the sake of this POTM, I’ve made that top three 1) Lewis Wing, 2) Femi Azeez, 3) Tyler Bindon.

Without any further ado, here are your contenders...

Tyler Bindon

Average rating: 6.43 / Man of the match awards: 1st (Oxford United A), 1st (Stevenage A), 3rd (Charlton Athletic H), 3rd (Fleetwood Town A), 2nd (Portsmouth A), 3rd (Port Vale H)

The gauntlet was thrown down to Bindon in February: with Nelson Abbey and Tom McIntyre sold, and Tom Holmes injured, the youngster had to step up. Step up he did. Playing as a left-sided centre back over the past month - rather than on his (probably) favoured right side - Bindon has been composed, commanding and good in possession.

Only one player in the squad (who’s further down this shortlist) exceeded Bindon’s two MOTM awards, which he gained in tough away games at Oxford and Stevenage. But even beyond that, Bindon has been a consistent performer, earning a high average rating and three clean sheets.

Amadou Mbengue

Average rating: 6.14 / Man of the match awards: 2nd (Charlton Athletic H), 2nd (Shrewsbury Town H)

Reading’s other centre-half probably wasn’t quite as good as Bindon, but this was still a strong month for Mbengue. He was in the same boat as his defensive partner, having to step up in the absence of others, and he did so admirably despite his relative lack of experience in the middle of a back four.

Where Mbengue came into his own however was in his creativity - not something I expected to be writing about a centre-back! Mbengue showed an extra dimension to his game with his long-throw ability, creating vital goals against Stevenage (x1) and Charlton (x2).

Lewis Wing

Average rating: 6.57 / Man of the match awards: 2nd (Oxford United A), 1st (Fleetwood Town A), 1st (Portsmouth A), 1st (Port Vale H)

Probably the favourite for this award, Wing really showed his all-round class in February. His average rating was the highest of anyone in the squad, and he came out with a few MOTM awards too.

Wing was also Reading’s joint-top-scorer in February, thanks to a pair of excellent, important strikes. He leathered home the opener against Fleetwood Town, which would have been a winning goal were it not for a last-minute (and offside) equaliser, before doing the same against fellow relegation battlers Port Vale.

Vote

Who was your POTM for February? Vote below or through this link.