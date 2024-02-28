Lewis Wing: Reading’s Magic Man

This season has been a battle. In fact, the last God-knows-how-many years have. Let’s be honest, none of us have really enjoyed going to watch the Royals for quite a while. There haven’t been many glimmers of hope, or rays of sunshine, that have softened the mental torture that is supporting Reading Football Club.

However, Lewis Wing is an exception to that. Although they’re different players, we haven’t had someone with the sheer quality of Wing, or someone that genuinely looks too good for us like Wing does, since John Swift. And as the season has gone on, the former Wycombe Wanderers man’s importance to this team has only grown.

Like most of his peers, he didn’t exactly pull up any trees in the first few months of the season. But then again, when you’ve turned down moves to the Championship to sign a three-year deal with a club, have a young family, and then find yourself position when you don’t know whether you’re going to get paid at the end of the month, I don’t think I’d be able to perform at my best either.

The 4-2-2-2 that Ruben Selles was so hellbent on earlier in the season didn’t really suit Wing at all. Not being able to play in one of the two roles behind the two strikers meant he was deployed in the deepest two in midfield.

However, since Selles’ switch to a 4-1-4-1, before moving more towards a 4-2-3-1 in recent weeks, Wing has been an essential part of the team and has thrived.

Operating in a more free role, with more players around him to receive the ball off and give him cover, he’s been so much more involved in games, and found himself more often in the areas where you want to have someone with his quality: the final third.

Ever since the win at Wycombe in November, in which he scored the winning goal, he’s played near enough every single minute in the league and has proved himself to be both our best and most important player by a country mile.

Look, I’m probably saying this with rose-tinted glasses on but I don’t think he’s just our best player, I think he’s genuinely one of the best in this league - he is at least a Championship-quality talent.

And you can tell that purely by just watching him play. The sign of a player who is a step above those around them is, in my opinion, how much time they have on the ball. Wing looks like every time he gets on the ball he could get a deckchair out, sit back, put his feet up and light a cigar before picking out his pass.

He can also do things on a football pitch that his team mates just can’t. No one in our squad can strike a ball as cleanly as he did for that goal against Port Vale - which was the Reading FC equivalent of Thanos’ ‘Fine, I’ll do it myself’ line in the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credit scene. Niche? Yes. But if you know, you know.

That goal wasn't just a one-off either. He also did it against Fleetwood Town, Carlisle United, Wycombe and Portsmouth. He’s also combined his five goals in the league with five assists (as well as a further goal and four assists in the cup competitions). That number of returns, for his position, in this team, is very impressive.

But for me, as a football purist If I do say so myself, the most important test in football is the eye test, and he is just a joy to watch on a football pitch. We've had players in the recent past like the aforementioned Swift who can just produce ridiculous moments of magic, the kind that make you shake your head in disbelief, but when it comes down to being consistently good, I don’t think we’ve had a player like Wing for a long time.

The gulf between League One and the Championship is huge - that’s been said many, many times. But that doesn’t take anything away from just how good Wing looks in this division. He’s not arrogant, he doesn’t have some kind of superiority complex, he just is better than pretty much every player he steps foot onto a pitch with in this league.

With all that said, we’re very, very lucky to have him. Not only is he a joy to watch, he’s clutch. He pops up with moments that win us games, or get us points, that other players just can’t, and in the position this club is in that’s what we need.

We’re a much better team than we were earlier in the season, but having a player who can put a ball in the top corner from 30 yards, pick a pass that nobody else can see let alone play, and dictate a game like he can, is always handy. I for one just hope he can be a central figure of this club for years to come.