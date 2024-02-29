Reading 2-3 Shrewsbury Town: Tactical Analysis

What is it about Shrewsbury Town and 3-2 losses? At least this time we were the side to fight back from a two-goal deficit - but, when set back again after a first-half stoppage-time strike from Tom Bloxham, the Royals ran out of steam and failed to capitalise on Salop’s much less dominant second-half performance.

Key players for Reading weren’t playing to their usual standards on Saturday, and we simply aren’t the kind of team that can grind out a result when we don’t have a moment of magic in attack yet. Let’s analyse what cost us the points at the SCL.

Much can be made of the defensive mishaps that took place, but with the ball I think we did very well. After the departure of Nelson Abbey, and introduction of his ambivalently perceived replacement in Amadou Mbengue - two very different profiles of player - Reading have adapted very well.

Tyler Bindon, the previous ball player at right-centre-back, has moved left and become the ball-carrier, while still maintaining some passing duties, but Mbengue has really shown his ability to find an attacker with a pass. As also mentioned on the latest TTE Podcast, our Senegalese centre-back was successful in hitting a target in 10 out of his 18 long balls on Saturday.

Here, he overlaps right of the much deeper Lewis Wing, and he has plenty of time on his hands to pick a pass, given Shrewsbury were hesitant to press our back line a lot - Salop have the sixth-weakest press in League One (measured by PPDA here).

Our opposition also played a very deep back line, meaning that when Mbengue had the ball, large gaps appeared between their defence and midfield, giving our attack much more space in which to operate.

The long ball he played was directed very accurately onto Sam Smith’s head, where he has two players to knock it down to. It’s clear to see Shrewsbury’s vulnerabilities in getting players back behind the ball when we went long, but on this occasion, we failed to move the ball quickly enough to capitalise on the overload created.

Like we have done on many occasions before, Andy Yiadom comes into midfield again. This time it’s in a very advanced position, to cover for the absence of Wing and Charlie Savage while they’re more involved in build-up and creating a solid centre should the opposition counterattack.

It’s an effective system sure, but there’s no-one this side of the River Thames you’d rather have on the edge of the box around where Harvey Knibbs is on the screenshot to absolutely smash the ball into the top corner than Wing. For me, his long passing qualities are sometimes slightly wasted when we already have players capable of pulling off the same actions who are more natural defenders.

Mbengue attempted 88 passes on Saturday, far higher than the next-highest Reading (78) and Shrewsbury (35) players. He also had the second-highest pass success rate of any outfielder at 85%, which is especially impressive considering the unpropitious nature of many of them, and his pass map is shown below.

As expected, he is very involved down the right flank and very few are from a deeper, natural right-centre-back position, showing how well we managed to dominate the space on Saturday, but couldn’t erase a multitude of defensive mistakes.

The sheer amount of passes he attempted is a great sign too, and shows just how much confidence the 22-year-old is gaining on the ball in Ruben Selles’ system.

Whilst Mbengue has inherited Bindon’s passing duties, the Kiwi has become the ball carrier, registering 21 dribbles against Shrewsbury, although I don’t think he was quite as brave in exploiting the space left by the weak press as he was in previous games, such as against Portsmouth away.

Salop hardly ever pressed our centre-backs, but were very tight on the wings, sometimes dedicating as many as four players to covering each flank, meaning that when our full-backs received it, the only option was often either backwards or into the path of a red shirt.

This is why I’d like to see Bindon show even more boldness with the ball, for example here, where the press is miles away from him, with large gaps in between the Shrewsbury players. He should be blazing through the middle, drawing attackers away from potential midfield options.

Instead, he passes wide to Clinton Mola, who, due to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s high and central position, has no other choice but to recycle it back to the defence again.

One of Bindon’s main strengths is feinting a pass and pushing forward, and he really should exercise that more against lower-quality opposition who are happy to sit in and let us control the ball at the back.

Any regular BBC Radio Berkshire listener will know the frustration of usually Ady Williams and Mick Gooding when Bindon rather nonchalantly walks the ball out from the back, and I’m sure many fans think that too, but for me, there’s no problem with it. That is, until the moment that it eventually goes wrong of course, but in League One - which isn’t exactly the most intense pressing league in the world - it’s good for trying to bait those stubborn teams out of shape and free up space elsewhere.

Next up is Carlisle United away, who are fresh off a win after an eight-game losing streak, just in time to get a result against us most likely. However, at least now the Cumbrians may not play out of their skins when we come to town, after they are now assured of not going 10 games with no points.

A 1,300-plus-strong away end will hope to see a first win in the north for... *checks notes*... only 472 days, so in Reading away record terms, that’s fantastic form to take into Saturday.

Up the Royals.