The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 369: Up A Tree

Fish, teenagers and Amadou Mbengue are spotted up trees this week, as the Thames Valley Derby sees more police than home fans in attendance. Ben and Ross run through another battling point on the road and battle themselves with a bulging mailbag.

There’s also a returning mention of the Stevenage manager’s dog. So that’s nice...

Thanks as always to our friends ZCZ Films for helping keep the lights on.

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here