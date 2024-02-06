Stevenage vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to build on their 1-1 draw at local rivals Oxford United by securing another point or three this evening against Stevenage.

Steve Evans’ side have performed very well for much of the 2023/24 campaign, retaining their place in the promotion mix despite the competition they face from gifted teams around them.

Heading into this game, the hosts are probably the favourites considering their superior league position.

But the Royals are currently in desperate need of points and this desperation could allow them to secure a positive result.

Ahead of the game, we have a short match preview for you.

What? League One Matchday 30

Season? 2023/24

Who? Stevenage

Where? Lamex Stadium

When? Tuesday 6th February

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Steve Evans

The Royals

A draw at Oxford wasn’t a bad outcome and with results going our way, it was a reasonably good weekend.

However, we need to turn draws into wins and keep picking up points on the road to give ourselves the best chance of being in League One next season.

A win tonight would be brilliant, and results have improved on the road, but more victories are needed. To only win one league game away from home this season is unacceptable.

We may have done well in the reverse fixture, but Stevenage did spend a decent chunk of the game with 10 men. Tonight should be a more difficult task.

The Opponents

You have to pay tribute to tonight’s hosts for their work this term.

Their manager has played a big role in that - and perhaps their success shouldn’t come as a surprise considering how well Evans did at Rotherham United in the past.

In terms of their squad, Jamie Reid is one to keep an eye on. He has registered 20 goals in 35 competitive appearances this term and could punish the Royals.

They will fancy their chances of securing all three points this evening.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Monlouis, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button starts between the sticks, with Zane Monlouis coming in as the Royals’ only change in defence for Amadou Mbengue.

The trusted pair of Michael Craig and Lewis Wing are a midfield partnership once more along with Harvey Knibbs.

Out wide, it’s tempting to make a change, but Paul Mukairu and Femi Azeez remain in the first 11 with Sam Smith up top.

We may have sold a few players in January, but we still have bench options and they can make a real impact. Ben Elliott is one player who could be a real asset during the latter stages of the game, along with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan who made a real difference at the Kassam Stadium at the weekend.

Score Prediction: Stevenage 1-0 Reading

