Ruben Selles On ‘Difficult’ Away Win At Stevenage

The Royals picked up a heroic win in difficult conditions against Stevenage on Tuesday night. A Stevenage own goal right on half-time put Reading ahead, with the boys holding on to pick up a huge three points to take us out of the relegation zone.

With big games ahead against Charlton Athletic and Fleetwood Town, this is a brilliant result and one that we must capitalise on. Manager Ruben Selles said the players have been working hard and deserved the win. Here is what he had to say; he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the win

The goal came from a throw-in from Amadou Mbengue we were working on and we had some situations where if we worked it better we could have scored at least one more goal.”

Selles on the team reaction

“It was very important for the team to get points. I think the situation we are in off the pitch makes those victories even more important and the boys have been working hard for it. They deserved the victory.”

Selles on three changes

“It was entirely tactical. It was not a rest. Clinton Mola, Charlie Savage and Kelvin [Ehibhatiomhan] made an impact on the game. In left-back, we needed to be more dynamic in the build-up, so we put Clinton there. We played with a double six, the best position for Charlie, and he showed his qualities. Kelvin has been working fantastically and to have one more header in the box.”

Selles on moving out of the relegation zone