Stevenage Fans Verdict: A Royal Battle, A Monumental Victory

Oh, that feels good. The performance, the grit, the fight and the commitment shown by every single player to make sure we got all three points on Tuesday were simply superb.

In those conditions, against a team renowned for their direct style of play, and who are in the playoffs, you can’t emphasise enough what a brilliant win that is.

The kind of win that just breeds confidence and a feel-good factor throughout the whole club. From staff, to players, to fans. Here’s how the Loyal Royals reacted...

A massive win

Every single player to a man played their part. Yes we survived some hairy moments, but I don’t think you can say we didn’t deserve all three points.

Steve Evans said we celebrated beating ‘little Stevenage’ as if we’d won the World Cup. Well, I hate to break it to you Steve but the full-time celebrations had nothing to do with beating Stevenage.

We’re a club on death’s door, but these players showed they’re not going to go down without one hell of a fight. That’s why the full-time scenes were what they were. And the fans loved it...

These players ‍ our fans. Fighting for OUR club. Loved every second of that. What a beautifully ugly win that was! Brilliant, every single player. #ReadingFC https://t.co/PZeyEv4xpE — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) February 6, 2024

Such a brilliant win yesterday, had to dig deep and team worked their arse off. Defender our box brilliantly and fully deserved win in the end #Readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) February 7, 2024

What a night … what a scrap …. What a WIN (was sooo worth the hellish 3 hour motorway from hell journey there ). Come on Urrzzzzzz - Let’s Gooooooo #readingfc #sellbeforewedai #daiyonggeout pic.twitter.com/nGfuh2kC2v — Nozzaaaaaa (@Nozzzaaaaa) February 6, 2024

First competitive away win I’ve seen in 2,695 days and 44 games. Up the Ding #ReadingFC — Jake (@jcr98rdg) February 6, 2024

WHAT A WIN! We fought so hard and we are improving game by game. Players showed so much passion throughout. Away crowd, we were brilliant (especially the legend with the whistle ). Home fans, less said the better. UP THE DING ⚪️ #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) February 6, 2024

Well deserved win today huge performance from everyone #readingfc pic.twitter.com/tObe0sWSU2 — Patrick townsend (@patrick200456) February 6, 2024

Players rightfully buzzing - WHAT A WIN. URZ #readingfc pic.twitter.com/lBXUF8Yahe — Dan Worth (@DannWorth) February 6, 2024

Out the relegation zone

Look, we’re not out the woods, not by any stretch of the imagination, but looking at the table and seeing us out of the relegation zone is such a good feeling.

And it’s not like we’ve fluked our way there either. There has been a serious marked improvement in our performances and results in recent times, and we look like a team with confidence now. Most importantly, we look like a team that knows how to get results.

The fans certainly noticed the win moving us up out of the drop zone...

3 points, clean sheet and out of the relegation zone. Perfect night #readingfc — Mark Sugar (@marksugar) February 6, 2024

YES YES YES YES YES!!! 3 more points and out of the relegation zone!! #readingfc — Paul Simon carey (@PaulSimoncarey1) February 6, 2024

WE ARE OUTSIDE THE RELEGATION ZONE #readingfc — M (@EversonME) February 6, 2024

Definitely proud to be a Royal - great effort from the team tonight, important win and so good to see us out of the drop zone! We go again Saturday and hoping for another 3 points to build that confidence even more get those positive pants on! #readingfc https://t.co/GC9fwOogZ6 — Sam Smit (@SamanthaSmit29) February 6, 2024

The Royals have finally picked up their first win in the Purple Turtle third kit on their fourth attempt.



For now, out of the bottom four URZ!



- #readingfc pic.twitter.com/yjplJ2LTfX — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) February 6, 2024

Ruben Selles

Where do I start with this bloke? Honestly, I haven’t wanted a Reading manager to succeed as much as this in a very, very long time.

The first half of the season was dreadful - we all know that. Because of that, for a lot of fans, the jury is still out on Selles in regards to him being a long-term solution for us, and I guess that’s fair.

But you cannot understate how well he has done in the last few months. In the midst of everything that’s going on, the shambles he’s had to put up with from above him, he’s started to create a proper team, a team who can compete and get results against anyone in this division. My admiration for him is unwavering, and he’s starting to get back on the good side of the fans too...

Young manager who is evidently still learning. I'm loving the Selles love on Twitter/X tonight.



The bloke has done an incredible job given the circumstances he found himself in. Most would have walked.#readingfc https://t.co/rc0TiPySdh — Guy Reed (@Guy_Reed) February 6, 2024

First 16 games:

Wins -

Draws -

Losses -



Last 14 games:

Wins -

Draws -

Losses -



At any other club, under any other regime, Selles is sacked in November. But he deserves huge credit for making changes and turning the season’s form around #readingfc pic.twitter.com/SE1wcgiava — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) February 6, 2024

Hats off to Ruben selles and the players amazing work been put in these last few weeks! #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) February 6, 2024

Selles deserves a lot of credit, such a tough situation at the club and a terrible first part of the season, but he's creating a team that won't go down without a fight. Able to stay in games and compete with anyone now, long may it continue! #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) February 6, 2024

All you can say is fair fucking play to Ruben Selles, who has built a team with heart, desire and ability to grind out a result. That’s a team to be proud off. You royals ⚽️ #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) February 6, 2024

Orient away, Selles irresponsibly left the players out for an uncomfortably long time getting abuse.



Today, when we were calling him over, he declined and sent the players over, letting them take the credit and enjoy the celebrations.



What a man. #readingfc — Dan (@DanCleaver28) February 6, 2024

#ReadingFC

We’ve got super Ruben Selles

He knows exactly what we need ✅ — CharlieRFC (@ClipzTheinsane) February 7, 2024

Ended the 1 year without a league away win.

Ended the 6+ years without a midweek league away win with fans.

All whilst working with the toughest conditions in the EFL.

Rubén Sellés is doing an incredible job.#READINGFC pic.twitter.com/rxJqqIWAMn — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) February 6, 2024

Conclusion

Probably our biggest win of the season. Not in terms of margin obviously, but in terms of how much it means. To be honest, every win from here on in will be our biggest yet.

I don’t know if we’ll stay in the league or not, but what I do know - or at least very much hope - is that we now have a team who will fight for everything and won’t turn over and get their tummy tickled. This team is made of sterner stuff than it was a few months ago.

URZ.