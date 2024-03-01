Lewis Wing Is Your February 2024 Player Of The Month

Many congratulations to Lewis Wing, who’s won our February 2024 Player of the Month award. He took a whopping 70% of the vote, easily seeing off competition from Tyler Bindon (25%) and Amadou Mbengue (5%).

It’s a deserved win for Wing, who was a real standout for the Royals in February (as he had been in previous months too, to be fair). Wing played all but 15 minutes of Reading’s seven league matches - only subbed off once for the sake of fatigue when the Portsmouth game was effectively lost, scoring two excellent goals in crucial matches against relegation rivals.

First he popped up from range to leather the ball into the net at Fleetwood Town, and then a week later he did the same at home to Port Vale. On both occasions he opened the scoring, showing how capable he is of coming up with a piece of magic when Reading need it the most.

It’s his first POTM award of the season, however, coming at the third time of asking. Wing was up for both the November and December awards, missing out to Femi Azeez on both occasions. The rest of this season’s winners are Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (August), Caylan Vickers (September), Nelson Abbey (October) and Harvey Knibbs (January).

At this point it looks very much like Wing’s in a strong position to win Player of the Season. Six goals and eight assists from 38 matches in all competitions is a solid return for a central midfielder, especially when they’ve often played fairly deep as Wing has. Expect him to add a few more to his tallies in the coming months though.

But his importance to this side is also about what he offers in his all-round play. Wing adds composure, quality in possession and creativity from his central-midfield spot, adding vital extra dimensions to Reading in build-up and in the final third. He’s just as comfortable popping up on the edge of the box to have a shot as he is slotting into the right-back slot to spray passes.

Reading have other quality players, but it’s hard to think of anyone else who’s quite as irreplaceable as Wing is. For some more on him, check out Harry’s piece right here.

Congrats Lewis!

TTE 2023/24 POTM winners

August: Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

September: Caylan Vickers

October: Nelson Abbey

November: Femi Azeez

December: Femi Azeez

January: Harvey Knibbs

February: Lewis Wing