Ruben Selles On Reading's Inconsistent Performance In Wycombe Wanderers Defeat

The Royals suffered a home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Wanderers took the lead in the first half through Nigel Lonwijk. Sam Smith equalised in the second half and it looked as though honours were going to be even, until Beryly Lubala scored an 88th-minute penalty to secure three points for the visitors.

Reading are now 18th, five points off the drop zone. Manager Ruben Selles admitted his side had a slow start to the game. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“We didn’t start the game well and we conceded the goal in the first half. The second half we were the team that wanted to do things on the pitch and win the game. We equalised and had chances to score a second and then we unfortunately conceded a penalty and lost the game. “When the game is going against you, you need to change things. Sometimes it is tactics that change, sometimes it’s personnel, sometimes it set pieces, sometimes it’s details about the positions of the players. Today we changed the shape in the first half and the personnel at half time and managed to get ourselves back into the game. “We are a team that has a squad that can compete, and if something isn’t working, we are able to make changes and make it work. “The goal was a really good action with the quick restart from the corner and the combination. It was a good moment in the game but we failed in trying to get something from the match.”

Selles on the first-half performance

“We are always honest with each other and we know it wasn’t good enough in the first half. We know it was good enough in the second half to get something, but we need to be more consistent with what we do. We will analyse the game and know in a couple of days we have another game, so there’s no time to be disappointed.”

Selles on the half-time subs

“We know the squad and the game was not there at half-time, so we decided to fix it and make a couple of movements in the formation and bring on Ben Elliott and Charlie Savage. They made their impact on the game. They gave us the possibility of getting back in the game and were connected to play a good game in the second half.”

Selles on Jeriel Dorsett

“There is a fair possibility for him to be available.”

Selles on the squad morale

“They are disappointed. They are a group who feels a lot, winning or losing, as it must be. I think they were disappointed because they know in the first-half we were not there and when we say we, it is about us as a team. second, that we managed to play a decent second half, scoring the goal and having chances to score the second one, but we lost in a very specific action.”

Selles on ruthlessness in front of goal

“It is about periods of time. We had a period of time where we scored lots of goals and every situation was going in. We had a period where we didn’t, and now we’re in a period where we can do even better in those situations because we are creating and putting ourselves in situations to score. We need to find the extra percentage at the end to make that goal count.”

Selles on Tuesday’s fixture against Derby and the fans