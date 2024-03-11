Big Vote Of Confidence For Ruben Selles In TTE Approval Poll

Last week we asked you to grade Ruben Selles in our latest Approval Rating poll, and the results make for very good reading for the manager. His average comes out at a whopping 4.49/5. NB: all votes were cast before the Wycombe Wanderers defeat on Saturday.

More than half of you (55.1%) gave him a perfect score - 5/5 - with a big chunk (40.3%) going for 4/5. Just 3.4% went for 3/5, 1% for 2/5 and 0.2% (literally one person - let us know who you think it was) graded Selles 1/5.

It’s not quite the highest score for a manager in one of our polls. That honour still belongs to Veljko Paunovic, who took 4.79 in February 2021, rewarded for leading the Royals during an (at that point) excellent playoff-charge campaign.

Paunovic obviously nosedived in popularity after that point, ironically also recording our lowest-ever score a year later. His successor, Paul Ince, took a very respectable 4.26/5 in September 2022 thanks to an excellent start to Reading’s last season in the Championship, before following in Pauno’s footsteps by crashing to 1.53/5 by the point he was sacked.

Selles has had one rating before - 4.39 - which was handed out after his first 10 games in charge. Annoyingly we didn’t do another one later on in 2023, and it’d have been interesting to see what his score would have been in, say, November.

Either way, Selles has started off high, dropped off significantly (without being recorded), and then reclaimed a huge amount of support from the fans in incredibly difficult circumstances. Pauno and Ince both worked under very difficult circumstances while Reading manager, but what Selles has had to put up with has been next-level.