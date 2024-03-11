 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wycombe Wanderers Fans Verdict: Royals Not Up To Scratch

How the Loyal Royals reacted to a poor result against the Chairboys.

PA Images via Getty Images

After the high of Carlisle United last week, this performance and result brought us back down to reality with a comprehensive thud.

The performance in the first half in particular was really poor, and then, having bounced back through Sam Smith’s headed equaliser, to go and throw it away like we did is really, really frustrating. It was a stupid tackle from Clinton Mola and it cost us a crucial point.

It’s just annoying really, in a game where three points would’ve been absolutely huge. Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

The first half

I think the fans could tell from quite early on that Reading weren’t quite at the races on Saturday. They picked up in the second half, and created some good chances, but in the first half Wycombe were by far the better team and deservedly led at the interval.

The fans weren’t happy with what they saw in the opening 45...

Clinton Mola

After a really difficult start to his Reading career, Mola has slowly but surely started to find his feet in the last few games. You’d imagine Jeriel Dorsett comes back into the side when he’s fit again, but Mola has done pretty well in his absence.

He had a bittersweet afternoon on Saturday though. Of course the fans were not happy with his moment of madness giving away the penalty late on, but up until that point he was actually having one of his best games in a Reading shirt.

Here’s what the fans had to say about his showing...

Conclusion

A really frustrating afternoon. In the second half we were a lot better and had chances to not just draw but go on to win the game. For a moment of madness to undo that is really annoying.

However, as the fans observed, Mola was having a really good game up until that point - and I just hope he manages to take confidence from his overall performance. It’s a cliche but all we can do now is focus on the next one, a tough trip to Derby.

