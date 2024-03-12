Derby County vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be looking to respond to last weekend’s defeat with a good performance against Derby County this evening.

Tonight looks set to be one of the Royals’ most difficult games of the season - and their recent loss hasn’t helped morale.

However, every game could be vital for the Berkshire outfit and they must be on their A-game tonight if they are to give themselves the best chance of taking anything away from Pride Park.

No match is a free hit now and ahead of this potentially vital game, we have a match preview for you.

What? League One Matchday 38

Season? 2023/24

Who? Derby County

Where? Pride Park

When? Tuesday 12th March

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Paul Warne

The Royals

Last weekend’s result was gut-wrenching. Fair play to Wycombe Wanderers in the first half, because they were clearly the better team at that point. But we were much better in the second 45 and deserved at least a point.

I’ve been a critic of Clinton Mola and his tackle at the end was stupid, but ultimately, we were made to pay for our lack of quality in the final third.

The one positive we can take is the fact some other teams below us didn’t manage to pick up positive results.

However, other teams can only do us favours for so long and we need as many points on the board as possible between now and the end of the season to give ourselves a chance of surviving.

We can’t afford to be complacent. We have a good team - but that doesn’t earn you points and an injury or two could ruin us.

The Opponents

Derby should be a source of encouragement for us.

They were on the verge of going out of business less than two years ago, but they are now in a good position to return to the Championship.

After the pain that the Rams have been through, promotion would be deserved, but I can’t wish them luck tonight!

Clearly having some players that can make the step up to the second tier without much fuss, the hosts will be firm favourites to win this evening.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira is still the man who starts between the sticks for me - and there’s one change to the back four with Jeriel Dorsett coming back in. Hopefully, Dorsett is fit to start, because we have missed him and he could be a good option for this evening’s game.

Some would say tonight is a game made for Michael Craig - but I want to be a little more positive and throw Charlie Savage in there. He made a real difference when he came on at the weekend and he could be a key player once again in the East Midlands.

Lewis Wing starts alongside Savage, with Paul Mukairu starting on the left and Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez joining him behind Sam Smith.

We desperately need points this week. If we can win tonight or get a draw, it would help to make up for the Wycombe loss.

Score Prediction: Derby County 2-0 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Carlisle United vs Barnsley

Fleetwood Town vs Bristol Rovers

Leyton Orient vs Port Vale

Lincoln City vs Cambridge United

Northampton Town vs Blackpool

Portsmouth vs Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town vs Exeter City

Wycombe Wanderers vs Wigan Athletic

Bolton Wanderers vs Oxford United (8pm)

Peterborough United vs Stevenage (Wednesday, 8pm)

All games get underway at 7:45pm unless stated