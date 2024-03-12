Opposition Lowdown: Promotion-Hunting Derby County

Form

Derby County finished last season in seventh place in League One, missing out on the playoffs by one point, as they lost their final game of the season to Sheffield Wednesday. This is their second straight season in the third tier, having been relegated from the Championship in the 2021/22 season, after finishing 23rd in the league.

They are having a strong season, currently sitting second in the league, five points behind leaders Portsmouth. The Rams come into this game of the back of two consecutive 3-0 wins, having beaten Port Vale and Bristol Rovers, although they have lost two of their last five games.

The two sides last faced each other back in January, when the Royals beat the Rams 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after a goal from Paul Mukairu.

The boss

Paul Warne: Warne took over as Derby manager in September 2022, succeeding former Royal Liam Rosenior, who was in charge of the Rams for three months.

He had a 15-year career as a player, lining up as a midfielder, representing the likes of Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Yeovil Town. He ended his playing career at Rotherham and took up a coaching position with the Millers, before becoming caretaker manager in November 2016.

Following a successful caretaker spell, Warne was named full-time manager the following January. He spent almost six years in charge at Rotherham and won three promotions from League One in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

He swapped Rotherham for Derby in September 2022, finishing seventh in his first season in charge, and currently has a 51% win percentage. The 50-year-old generally adopts a 3-5-2 formation and has his sides playing a robust, aggressive style of football, favouring a high press.

Squad

Derby signed two players on loan during the January transfer window, with winger Corey Blackett-Taylor joining from Charlton Athletic and midfielder Ebou Adams signing from Cardiff City. They have also recently signed veteran striker Dwight Gayle following his release from Stoke City.

Forwards James Collins and Tyreece John-Jules will both miss out on Tuesday’s game with injuries. They are also expected to be without defender Ryan Nyambe, midfielder Max Bird and former Reading loanee Tyrese Fornah.

Predicted lineup

Wildsmith, Nelson, Bradley, Cashin, Ward, Sibley, Hourihane, Adams, Mendez-Laing, Barkhuizen, Gayle

Key player

Conor Hourihane: Midfielder Hourihane signed for Derby in the summer of 2022, joining on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Aston Villa. He started his career at Sunderland, coming through their youth system, but never made an appearance for the club.

A move to Ipswich Town followed but it was at Plymouth Argyle where made his professional football debut. Following three seasons and 142 appearances for Plymouth he went on to join Barnsley, where he spent another two and a half seasons.

A move to Aston Villa followed, where he helped them secure a return to the Premier League. He also had loan spells at Swansea City and Sheffield United before signing for Derby.

Hourihane has made 90 appearances for Derby, scoring 12 goals and logging 18 assists, and is their club captain. The 33-year-old also has 36 caps for Ireland. He is a central midfielder who is a strong passer of the ball who also takes a good set piece.

One to watch

Eiran Cashin: Defender Cashin is a product of the Derby academy and has been with the club since he was eight years old. He signed his first pro deal with the club in 2020 and made his debut in December 2021. He became a first-team regular last season, making 52 appearances, scoring one goal.

The 22-year-old has only missed two league games for the Rams so far this season. Cashin has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-18 and under-21 level. He has been attracting interest from a number of sides up the ladder but his contract at Derby was recently extended. Cashin is a ball-playing centre-back with strong tackling and passing skills.