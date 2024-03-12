Derby County 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Joel Pereira: 7

I feared for him when he went down injured mere minutes into his first league start, but he managed to soldier on. As expected, he was by far the busier of the two keepers and he made some important saves. Judging by his reaction and the reaction of his team mates, he was also very unlucky to concede the penalty.

Andy Yiadom: 6

I'm not going to take his red card into account because, let's be honest, that second yellow is an embarrassingly bad decision from the referee. For the 60 minutes he was on the pitch, I thought Yids was good - it was always going to be a tough evening, but I thought he did well.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

I love this bloke. He’s starting to look like a really good centre half at this level. Derby are one of the best teams in this league, and although we rode our luck at times, up until we went down to 10 we were thwarting them - and Amadou was a big part of that.

Tyler Bindon: 7

Similar to his partner at the back really. He’s a Rolls Royce in the making. The defence were always going to be busier than the forward players, and for large parts of the game Bindon more than held his own - as we’ve become accustomed to.

Clinton Mola: 6

After a bit of a rollercoaster afternoon on Saturday, it was good to see him put in a solid enough performance. Would’ve been easy for him to play in his shell a bit after the moment of madness against Wycombe, but he did okay.

Lewis Wing: 5

I hold Wing to high standards now. He was never going to have the kind of time on the ball he sometimes gets against an outfit as good as Derby, but where you need him to pop up with quality (the rare moments he did get on the ball, and on set pieces in particular) he wasn’t up to scratch.

Charlie Savage: 5

One of the only decisions Selles has to make these days is whether to play Savage or Michael Craig. Tonight he went with Savage and he did okay enough. He huffed and puffed, and battled as he usually does, but not much more than that.

Femi Azeez: 5

When he’s hot, he’s on fire, but when he’s not he can be pretty frustrating. There were numerous times in the first half in particular where we managed to find Azeez in some promising positions, but time again his first touch or pass was really poor. We need the Femi of December and January back sharpish.

Harvey Knibbs: 5

I genuinely cannot remember him having a touch - apart from a half chance he spooned over the bar late on. Again, it’s hard to be too harsh on the players, we were playing one of the best teams in the league. But we hardly laid a glove on them all evening, and players like Knibbs needed to be involved a lot more than they were.

Ben Elliott: 5

He’s not a left midfielder, that’s pretty clear. He needs to be playing central - it was no coincidence that our only decent attack, which led to Smith’s goal, was instigated by Elliott driving through midfield and playing a good pass out wide. Other than that though, he didn’t really have any kind of effect on the game - as per his fellow attackers.

Sam Smith: 6

Grabbed the equaliser, but other than that it was a predictably lonesome night for him. He did a lot of running as he usually does, but the players behind him couldn’t find the quality to give him any chances.

Subs

Jeriel Dorsett: 6

Shouldn’t have had to come on really, should he? And I only mean that because it’s a disgrace that Yiadom was sent off. What he had to do during his time on the pitch though he did well enough.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Jayden Wareham, Kelvin Abrefa and Paul Mukairu: N/A

All entered the fray late on as Ruben Selles gambled on finding one chance to bag another equaliser - the game was already done though and they couldn’t find a moment of magic.

Average: 5.83/10

