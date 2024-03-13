Ruben Selles ‘More Proud Than Frustrated’ After Derby Loss

The Royals suffered a 2-1 defeat against promotion-chasing Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

On a night when there were some questionable refereeing decisions. Derby took the lead after half-time through Dwight Gayle. Sam Smith equalised three minutes later but the home side secured all three points through a Conor Hourihane penalty. Andy Yiadom was sent off when it was all square.

We remain five points from the relegation zone in 18th. Manager Ruben Selles said he was proud of his side. Here is what he said to say, he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the game

“I think I am more proud than frustrated. I am proud of the fight my team put in. They’re a very difficult team, one of the best in the category. The first half was difficult for us, but we started the second half really strong. In an action we concede a goal, we came back and scored but then the red card with 10 men is always difficult.”

Selles on trio of refereeing decisions

“I looked at the replay and made my own decision. We will fight against anyone and everyone in our way. If we need to play harder, score five goals and go more, then we will do it, as these players have fought against everything thrown at us. today was another example of how competitive we can be. “Derby are a really good team and the game was equal in the moment, but the decisions weren’t on our side.”

Selles on Cambridge United test