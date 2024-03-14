 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derby County Fans Verdict: Loyal Royals Rue Controversial Defeat

Harry rounds up the reaction of the fans after a frustrating defeat to the Rams.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

Well, I think you can all guess what was on the top of the agenda for the fans on Tuesday evening.

I mentioned in my match report that there’s every chance we go on to lose the game, and Paul Warne, the Derby manager, was right in saying that the hosts created enough chances to win. But to lose it the way we did, with the decisions that went against us, is a kick in the teeth.

It feels a little like the world is against us at the moment...

Joel Pereira

Let's start with a positive, and Pereira’s performance was certainly one. He’s had to wait a long, long time for his chance in the league and on the whole he took it. He made some really good saves and was unfortunate to concede the penalty.

Ruben Selles has a big decision to make on Saturday. If David Button only missed out with illness then you’d expect him to be back for the Cambridge United game, but it seems the fans want Pereira to keep his place...

The referee

This is the clear and obvious (pardon the pun) talking point from Tuesday night.

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: I’m not saying the reason we lost is the referee - we could well have lost with 11 men on the pitch and not conceding the penalty. However, our job was made a hell of a lot harder by our captain being given an utterly embarrassing second yellow card.

And Pereira was clumsy coming out the way he did for the penalty, but replays show Dwight Gayle clearly handballed it away from the ‘keeper. The fans were rightly fuming after the game...

Conclusion

Just a really annoying, gut-punching defeat. The team worked their socks off as they usually do, but had no real way of hurting the hosts and couldn’t find any kind of quality in the final third. Throw the absolutely god-awful decisions from the referee into it and it makes it all even worse.

Now we're without our captain for a huge game against Cambridge, and have suffered another loss where we really don’t need to.

It’s us against the world it seems, but hey, who cares? Let's give it a good crack on Saturday. URZ.

Reading FC News 24/7

