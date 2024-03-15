What Changes Can Reading Make To Be Less Predictable?

Not so long ago, the form table made for pleasant reading for Reading FC. We had a settled side, for the first time in what has seemed like forever, and we were beginning to see a benefit to the switch to the 4-2-3-1 after the struggles with the 4-2-2-2 earlier in the season, combined with the turnover, rotation and integration of personnel.

I’ve been impressed with how Rubén Sellés has been able to adapt to the – frankly shocking – cards he has been dealt and situations that have unfolded during the season. Examples of this are overcoming the losses of players like Nelson Abbey and then Tom Holmes to injury.

It’s also worth noting how Selles identified the need to improve the aerial presence in the back line and identified the previously cast-aside Holmes as the solution. And also the integration of Jeriel Dorsett, naturally a left-footed centre-back, in the troublesome left-back role.

As the tactical set-up has progressed during the course of the season, we have seen a more settled first XI, where often the only question going into games has been “will he pick Savage or Craig?”, and possibly any questions related to any injuries (Holmes and Dorsett recent examples).

However, we are starting to see the form slip, having lost three of the last four games, where every single point matters to safeguard ourselves against both inevitable future points deductions and the potential of relegation.

This begs the question: have we become too settled, too stagnant and too predictable for teams to play against, making it too easy to plan how to stifle us and exploit the gaps in the line up? Perhaps.

As mentioned, Sellés has done a fantastic job with finding internal solutions with the resources available, so I have explored some other potential solutions that I wonder if he has been musing over, to try and provide some fresh impetus to turn results in our favour. Here are my musings, listed in order of position.

Goalkeeper

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. David Button is most likely a solid character and a good egg, but… he’s not the standard of goalkeeper that we require to allow us to push on and climb the table. Often the cliché regarding ‘keepers is that the good ones will save you points and the great ones will win you points, and sadly, it doesn’t feel as if Button falls into either of those categories. This is further supported by his xGC (expected goals conceded) being five more than they should be, placing him quite low within the league rankings.

You have to wonder how bad Joel Pereira must be to not be getting a look in, quite honestly. However, I feel bringing Pereira in can change our style of play in a way that we haven’t considered. Pereira is a more mobile keeper than Button and, based on his play with Hearts in 2019/20 (the most recent season when he has featured prominently), he likes to win the ball further up the pitch.

This sweeper-keeper style of play will allow our back line to push further up. This will be achieved by allowing the centre-backs to split wider, as Pereira will fill space in the middle of the pitch, which allows them to go further up, allowing the full-backs to push further up and this can help to push our midfield further up to prevent our striker being so isolated, as he often seems to be, while also hopefully helping to knit together more fluid attacks.

The risk inherent here is that we will become more vulnerable to counter-attacks, but with a pro-active keeper to sweep up breaks and with a relatively young and mobile back line, I believe this is likely to be negated, more often than exposed. As well as this, it can be added that it will help both Amadou Mbengue and Tyler Bindon especially, to continue to develop their pass accuracy and effectiveness from the back.

Defensive midfield

As mentioned earlier, it seems that our only regularly rotated position within the team is the second-deepest-lying midfielder in the double pivot alongside Lewis Wing: either Michael Craig or Charlie Savage.

While Savage is the more technical player and hard-worker who drops back to cover the gaps when the full-backs charge forward, he is not naturally defensively minded. Certainly more an eight than a six.

Craig on the other hand is probably the only natural six that we have at our disposal, but is hugely inexperienced. And, while good in the air (especially considering his height) and at breaking up play when screening the back line, he often struggles with recycling possession or turning over the ball quickly to instigate quick breaks that can cut through the lines or draw the opposition out of shape.

Could this be a problem solved by playing Amadou Mbengue in this role? To cover him, we could move Bindon to right centre-back and have either the left-footed Dorsett or the lesser-spotted Zane Monlouis cover. I believe Mbengue will offer us energy, direct passing, the ability to break up play and turn over the ball quickly, and also defensive awareness to drop back and cover when required.

Number 10

Far from a criticism, but it really does feel that there are only two players who we have no real direct replacement for in this squad currently: Femi Azeez (more on him shortly) and Harvey Knibbs. Knibbs has been an absolute workhouse for us this season, and not only this, he has chipped in with crucial goals and assists. It is frightening to consider where we would be without him at times.

However, I have plans for him later. I’d like to see someone else with an abundance of energy step up and fill in here, who can link play, win possession, contribute to the attacking numbers and generally be a nuisance for the opposition.

Most people, I feel, would chose Ben Elliott for this role, or push up Savage or Wing, and while those are decent options, I’d love to see what Tivonge Rushesha could do given the license to run his socks off, to hassle and harry and take some of the creative pressure off Knibbs.

I do also wonder whether his versatility – seemingly he can play as a six, eight or 10 in this system and perhaps maybe out wide – will help knit play together by occasionally dropping deeper and allowing the likes of Wing or Savage to do a vertical overlap to get higher up the pitch.

Wingers

I will try to combine the two flanks into one here. For our left wing, we have seen in the second half of the season that Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has become the main player here, though often not seeing out games and being substituted for Paul Mukairu. While Ehibhatiomhan seems to be the first choice for this role, I don’t feel that either have truly convinced.

Which leads to me wonder – why have we never seen Matty Carson pushed further forwards? One of the more frequent critiques of his time in the first team, earlier in the season, was that he would often defensively lapse and was often only delivering in his attacking output. Why not utilise this attacking output in a more offensive position?

His crossing for starters would be a great for Sam Smith, who has been great in the air for us, and while his dynamism to get forward will be advantageous, the understanding that he can provide with defensive cover and link-up play with the left-back could provide valuable. We are far too reliant on the right side of the park to get attacking output, and this dynamic could change it.

For the right wing, our other undroppable: Azeez. It’s easy to forget sometimes that this really has been his breakout season for us, as he has never been a regular first-teamer before now. It is little wonder that we have seen him at his best in fits and starts, rather than on a more consistent basis across the season. And we do seem to often rely on him a little too often for wonder goals to get us out of trouble.

Why not see if Kelvin Abrefa has what it takes to offer us something new in this position, using a similar thought process to that of Carson? Or maybe the previously mentioned Rushesha could give us a different dynamic on this side of the pitch?

And what on earth has happened to Mamadi Camara? Can someone have a rummage down the side of the sofa to see if he is still around? And while you´re there, can you see if you can find Jahmari Clarke? Surely we are screaming out for players of their skill sets to inject something new into our team, since we saw Caylan Vickers depart in the winter?

Number nine

It does often feel like we would be a bit stuck without Smith, and it’s little wonder we struggled without him at the start of the season when he was sidelined with injury. He is dangerously close to being undroppable, if it were not for the fact we have the likes of Ehibhatiomhan available.

And while Smith seems to slowly be coming back to form with goals in his last couple of outings, his numbers since the turn of the year have begun to slow down somewhat and that is a worry. But surely we have more than this available to us? I’m going to try and side step the obvious answer of Jayden Wareham. Though really, I’d like to see him get some more minutes.

So, who else? Well, why not Harvey Knibbs? With the right player behind him, who can provide energy and tactical fluidity to know when to drop deep, when to play off the shoulder and when to overlap, Knibbs could really offer us a lot leading the line – think Harry Kane leading the line for Spurs last season, where he would often drop deep to create space and allow the wingers to overlap with the freedom of the pitch in front of them.

Is this a role that Knibbs could fulfil for us, while also using his ball-winning skills further up the pitch to provide us turnovers closer to the opposition goal?