Two Minutes To Midnight

In the words of Iron Maiden, “kill for gain or shoot to maim” is how Reading fans felt on Thursday morning, waking to the news that Bearwood Park is being sold to Wycombe Wanderers. It feels inevitable that, without such a big complex, Reading will shrink the academy, while the Women’s side disbands altogether. How the club sustains any academy status with a site TBC is anyone’s guess… thus, I doubt it’ll exist in a few months.

Since it opened in 2019 at a reported cost of £50 million, Bearwood has undoubtedly been the jewel in the Royals’ crown and Dai Yongge’s proudest achievement. It was rumoured £30 million would get you all of Reading FC (including Bearwood) a few months ago. That was before a reported lowering of expectations. In news our Bucks rivals have bagged Bearwood for over £20 million, you wonder how much Reading Football Club is now worth.

Dai Yongge owns the SCL and the land around it still belongs to our former Thai owners. If selling players in January wasn’t asset-stripping, then what on earth is going on now? I can’t put into words how angry and upset all of this makes me. I imagine that goes for you too. It seriously feels as though the next few weeks will be the last of Reading FC.

As has been the case throughout this saga, STAR, Sell Before We Dai and journalists are our only sources of information. Meanwhile Mark Bowen and Nigel Howe are supposedly the “good guys” on the inside, dealing with Dai Yongge that us fans endeavour to trust.

I’ll speak for myself but wonder if I’m alone. My trust and faith in both is gone. I feel it’s time they either expose what is going on or step away from Reading FC altogether. I don’t dislike either Bowen or Howe personally, but I say it now as I see it.

It sounds hyperbolic, but let’s look at the basics. There are only two people who are making anything happen at the club right now: Dai Yongge and Dayong Pang. My feelings to both couldn’t be lower, yet only they hold the power in our current plight.

Bowen is simply the patsy for what’s going on at Reading FC. He’s the current face of the club publicly but, clearly, he keeps being “blindsided” by the actions of both Pang and Yongge who are evidently sidelining him. What’s keeping him in post?

Should new owners ever materialise, there won’t be much of Reading left and they’ll likely have their own ideas and people, meaning Bowen will get given his marching orders anyway.

So, might he help put together a squad for next season? Brian Carey’s doing the scouting unless he’s gone already. Furthermore, it was Bearwood which got players like Charlie Savage through the door! Assuming he stays, Ruben Selles (or his successor) should be the one signing players.

Bowen’s exposé of life under Dai Yongge could be exactly what’s needed in getting the club the attention it needs - not just from the press, but also from footballing and government authorities who desperately need to intervene in not just Reading FC, but football’s wider ownership problem too.

Mark, if you’re reading this: they’ve been mugging you off from day one. Have some pride and walk.

Howe’s been hit with flak lately over his handling of the sale of the club.

I personally don’t see how the man who helped Sir John Madejski run Reading is a wrong’un. I think Howe has our best interests at heart, but like Bowen he too is at the mercy of Dai and Pang’s whims.

The supposed sale of Reading Football Club has been Howe’s sole focus for the last few months. Yet within days and without his obvious involvement, Bearwood has gone from being up for sale to sold. Clearly when Dai and Pang want them to, things happen.

I don’t doubt Howe has moved heaven and earth to find us the right owners, but the example of Bearwood’s quick sale - possibly without his inclusion - indicates to me that Dai Yongge isn’t serious about selling our football club.

Assuming the £20 million+ for Bearwood does go into the Reading accounts, he won’t need to sell it for a few months anyway. (Tongue firmly in cheek on that one.)

Howe’s experience in football, including his time as an EFL board member, puts him in a unique position. Along with perhaps outing what is going on at our club, I feel he would be of better use calling in favours and moving the EFL towards the inevitable: getting Dai Yongge banned from football and helping shape a better framework in how the EFL and football widely operates.

Trying to get people who only want to sell on their own ever-changing terms, while ruining the livelihoods of honest working people, is a fool’s errand.

Nigel, step away, expose Dai and work within the game to get him gone. At this stage I’d rather take administration and League Two than never see the Royals play again. If that occurs due to litigation, you could negotiate with whomever you see fit to get Reading Football Club the owners it deserves. While that might be devious, you’d only be playing Dai Yongge at his own game and I’d say that’s fair.

These next few weeks could be Reading FC’s last. We don’t know what Dai Yongge will do next or what he’ll sell, but there are people inside the club who are being wrecked by one man’s madness whilst others seem complicit.

In my opinion, Mark Bowen and Nigel Howe are being used and potentially framed as accomplices. Do yourselves a favour and be witnesses towards Reading’s and football’s redemption. Don’t let it be your hands that threaten our doom.