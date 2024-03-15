Is The End Nigh For Reading?

They say that there are five stages to the grieving process: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

The most recent club-related news – that Reading were in talks to sell the Bearwood training facility – landed on Thursday after earlier rumours this week. My initial reaction initially skipped straight over “denial”, partly because I’ve long accepted the inadequacy of the ownership, but also because I’ve had the earlier part of the week to absorb the incredulity of the shock.

Then I got to “anger”. My first thought at this stage was to write an article, to do something, anything, to vent off some steam. Maybe raising the profile of the shambles of this proposal will help attract more awareness in the footballing community? Maybe some benevolent millionaire somewhere will be inspired to act? They say it is always darkest before the dawn. Then after collecting my breath, I realised I had moved into “bargaining”.

Now, here I am, lingering somewhere between “depression” and “acceptance”. I know there is nothing that can be done at this stage. I don’t like it and it hurts. A lot. But the only constructive coping mechanism that I have right now is to vent to friends (they’ve received their earfuls) and try and put together my thoughts in a coherent manner to help me move towards acceptance.

Here are my five (it’s always five, isn’t it? Never four or six) initial thoughts on this, and what this can all mean for the club, both in the immediate future and the mid-to-longer term.

How does this make sense for the sale of the club?

I think both Ben and Ross discuss this well in TTE’s latest podcast, but removing this asset surely devalues the asking price of the club. Not to mention that any current proposals which are being entertained are surely going to be invalid now, because the parties proposing to buy the club will, I imagine, have set their value on the club based on the Bearwood training complex being available as part of the package.

Does this mean that offers need to be re-submitted to reflect the change in the package? Was Nigel Howe informing bidders that any bids being made would not include the purchase of Bearwood? Does this delay the already drawn-out process further? Or will it, as early reports online seem to indicate, cause current bidders to lose interest and withdraw their offers? If so, how will this impact the ability to sell this club in a timely manner, if indeed at all?

It’s worth remembering that Bearwood is one of the most valuable assets that Reading FC can put their name to. I recall the comments made by Charlie Savage, once of the parish of Manchester United, when arriving in the summer, saying that he was impressed by the standard of the facilities at Reading, and that they were in line with the facilities available at Premier League level. Make no bones about it – losing this facility really is a blow.

Why do Wycombe Wanderers want it?

And also – how are a League One club even able to afford to purchase it? Maybe I am disorientated by being a fan of a club that can’t even seem to buy a microwave meal, but this really strikes me as strange.

I read into this and it seems that Wycombe haven’t had their own, proper training facilities since they were priced out of a deal to buy the Marlow Road site that they were previously leasing and using for such a purpose. And I sympathise with them. That’s really not an ideal situation for them to be in and clearly they need to have a home base to train.

But how is it that they can afford reportedly £22 million to buy a Premier League-standard training facility when they weren’t able to buy their Marlow Road facility, which –meaning no disrespect – surely isn’t going to be anywhere near the same standard or value as Bearwood?

And lastly, isn’t it going to be a bit far for them to travel to get the players and staff there on a daily basis?

Then I wondered – maybe they are just doing us a favour? Maybe they, as neighbours, are helping us out and will sell it back to us if we can get back on our feet with a small profit made to help get their own facility closer to home agreed? If so, fair enough, I guess? Though, this could be the “bargaining” element of the grieving process creeping back in once more.

Where are Reading supposed to train?

Now, I am not sure when the transaction will be completed and at what stage Wycombe will be expecting to move in. Perhaps immediately, perhaps at the start of the next season. But, sooner or later, Reading will need somewhere else to set up the cones. So where will that be?

It seems most likely that it will be the training complex adjacent to the stadium as, frankly, where else can they go since the owner isn’t able or willing to pay actual money to provide an alternative facility?

Then this raises further questions: how will this affect the morale of the players? How will this impact the academy players? And will this prompt a further reduction in the coaching staff? Unfortunately, many questions and not many answers to be had at this stage.

Why accept an offer of £22 million?

This isn’t confirmed, but here is what respected football finance expert Kieran Maguire has said:

If the rumoured £22m price paid by Wycombe for the Reading training ground is correct it will head off short terms insolvency concerns assuming that Dai Yongge does not pocket it himself by repaying loans due to him. Makes the club less attractive to bidders though — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) March 14, 2024

Now, we are in a desperate situation, owing reportedly around £1 million in order to pay wages and other bills to keep the club running, and Dai Yongge, for whatever reason, isn’t going to give us anything. So we need money. And we have told the world this. But accepting an offer of £22 million for a complex that, at the time of building in 2019, was worth £50 million, is surely just nuts? Are we not just having our pants pulled down a bit here?

Furthermore, where does the money get us? And will we get it in time to be able to pay the required bills? Or will we get another two-point deduction and then shortly afterwards be without a training complex? Is it just simply that we cannot find a buyer with a use for this that is able to offer any more money for it as an individual entity? That seems probable/possible, but then surely the value of the club as selling Bearwood as part of it would be better for all parties concerned?

Or are we just asset stripping now..?

Where does the money go?

I’ve been holding off discussing this very obvious concern, but there’s no way of avoiding it. How can we even be sure that Reading will see a single penny of this money? What can make us so sure that Dai Yongge won’t just pocket all the money for himself, to pay off loans and get some money back out of Reading? There’s simply no guarantee.

And then it occurred to me. I realised at this moment that I am going through the five stages of the grieving process, and I realised why. Because this is what it is happening, most likely. Dai Yongge is probably asset-stripping us. Maybe he has no intention of selling Reading? Maybe he is just running us into the ground and we are slowly seeing the club we love and support die? And the sale of Bearwood further seems to confirm this.

The end for us has never seemed closer. Which leads me to ask – is the end nigh? Or, indeed, is the end Dai? I don’t know. I hope not. But it’s the hope that kills you.

But here is what I do know. The players and the staff there are resilient beyond belief, with all they have had to go through this year, and they always come out fighting for us, the fans. I know the supporters will be there to back them, cheer them on and watch them continue to fight for the club, whether we or they will be here next year or not.

I am sure the good people of Sell Before We Dai will have a plan to respond to this. Let’s not go quietly into the good night. Let’s be heard, let’s be proud and let’s back the boys to keep fighting and beating the odds. Come on URZZZ!