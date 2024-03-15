Normally, when I’m writing something, I have a pretty good idea of what I’m writing before I actually write it. It sort of takes care of itself in a way. With this one, I don’t really know what course it will take, what will come out. Let’s see what happens.

I’m emotional. I’m emotional because I’m angry at people who can’t hear me or rather, don’t want to hear me. I’m emotional because I felt that something would happen to rescue us or save us. And I’m angry. I’m really f*cking angry. One of my very best friends always says to me that you can just sit with negative emotions and acknowledge them, which is true, you can. But normally, those emotions are expected and within the realms of what you understand.

I don’t understand all of this. I don’t understand how you can put something up for sale and not sell it. If I stick something on eBay or Vinted for a certain price and don’t get that price or no one bites, I’m reducing it. I want it gone anyway, so why hold out for something I’m not going to get?

I also don’t understand how, in the same sphere of process, you advertise something (very loosely) and within a week have basically shifted it. I’m not a businessman, I’m not into economics, I can’t negotiate. But I do understand that the training ground is the absolute jewel in our once-proud club. I’ve been there enough to realise that first hand.

So what are we left with? Fragmented pieces of a football club that we don’t own and don’t add up to anything. There’s no package deal here now, just bits and pieces, like when you turn up to a car boot sale and there’s one shoe left and a broken kettle. Stadium, club, hotel, car park, land around the bloody car park: all already accounted for in someone else’s land-registry documents. Add Bearwood to that now, too.

I can’t be arsed to give my opinion on Wycombe Wanderers. It is what it is. But for us, the fans of this football club, there’s very little left to do now. We’re powerless to prevent these vultures from picking the meat off our decaying bones.

And going back to those negative emotions, I can’t sit with them because I don’t know how to. If you experience a death of a relative, finish a relationship or lose a pet, there’s an element of control in some respects. You know it might be inevitable and even in the very best of times, you know it’s in the background, just lurking as a possibility, waiting to happen.

To be in love with an institution is a weird concept and there’s no real precedent for losing an inanimate object. But it appears we are about to do just that. The institution is Reading Football Club: the club we all fell in love with. The inanimate object? Take your pick. Could be the stadium, could be the bench outside the mega shop, could be the fanzone. My favourite? B13, row X of the Eamonn Dolan Stand.

I’m lucky in some respects. I’ve had 30+ years of watching this team. I’ve sat with my dad and children at games. I mean, the day after my twins were born, I was in the queue getting FA Cup semi-final tickets. I’ve presented (loosely!) the half-time game: they literally gave me a mic and I was on the pitch. I’ve hosted a podcast about it. But ultimately and above all, I’ve got happy memories. They can take literally everything else, but they can’t those from me. Or you.

It’s my club. It’s your club. And that’s why we are so emotional and so hurt by this. I wish, above all, we could change the outcome. Maybe we still can. But this week feels like a step into the void we thought would never arrive. This could well be the end, my friends.