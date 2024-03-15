Derby County 2-1 Reading: Tactical Analysis

Derby County’s home fans were quite good to be fair to them, but it’d be hard to call them the 12th man seeing as that title was taken by our mate Charles Breakspear. Despite a very credible showing from Reading away at a team second in League One, it seemed like the man in the middle was one step away from picking the ball up and throwing it into Joel Pereira’s net by the end.

It’d be hard to call it a smash-and-grab given the Rams still dominated the majority of the game, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Royals put the ball in the back of the net *legally* more than Derby did.

Let’s see what cost Reading the points on Tuesday - apart from the referee, obviously.

I think the team is starting to gel a lot more than we’ve seen previously. Trying to break down a team like Derby, who’ve conceded the third-fewest goals in the league and are generally very solid at the back, is a tough task, but the introduction of Ben Elliott and Charlie Savage back into the starting XI definitely helped, given their technical abilities.

A goal kick for the home side here is headed back up by Amadou Mbengue, and note the position of all of our midfielders and wingers.

This screenshot really shows our 4-2-3-1 working as a pressing structure, especially as Derby played a back three, meaning their centre-backs were enough under pressure from Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs to allow the wingers to invert into midfield.

This leaves number 23, Joe Ward, who’s here at the bottom of the screen in limbo, since he’s Elliott’s dedicated marker, but is forced into the middle to put some pressure on.

When Elliott receives the ball and dribbles right, Femi Azeez follows suit and inverts to the left-hand side, where, because Ward has continued the chase towards the right wing, Reading are man-to-man in the box.

It also means Derby’s left midfielder, Louie Sibley, is having to simultaneously deal with Elliott driving further forward - as he’s already wrong sided his marker - as well as Andy Yiadom’s overlapping run. The latter of those happens, and the three-vs-three battle for a header once the cross comes in is won emphatically by Smith, putting us level.

Crosses should have been a problem for Derby on Tuesday night. The graphic below (from The Analyst) shows the Rams fail to exert much control in defensive wide areas (red boxes indicated zones where the opponent gained more than 55% of touches across the League One season).

However, we didn’t make it much of an issue for them at all. We attempted just six crosses, with only one being successful. Of course, it’s difficult to consistently create the overload in wide areas when we’re playing such good opposition who can counter-attack so effectively, meaning we didn’t gamble enough with our full-backs to constitute a lot of scoring opportunity creation, but did limit Derby to only a few decent chances through the 90.

Out of possession though, we struggled down the wings a lot more. Paul Warne’s side had the wide midfielders as well as two defensive midfielders, one of whom, Ebou Adams, spent Derby’s build-up drifting in the pockets playing a hybrid role between Eiran Cashin on the left of the defence and Sibley out wide.

This essentially left Smith to press all of the back three and Adams, giving him far too much time on the ball. With the red card, and Jeriel Dorsett coming on for Azeez, we had no right winger too, meaning when Tom Barkhuizen moved to that side from attacking midfield too, Knibbs was forced to stay on that flank as well.

Adams played a searching ball down the left channel, where the positioning looks like this.

Clinton Mola has to mark the man wide, and Tyler Bindon has to cover for Mendez-Laing making a run through the middle. The Kiwi gets left behind by veteran striker Dwight Gayle who can expertly find space in behind while practicing his fives technique, swatting the ball away from Pereira, and winning a “penalty”.

Even before the red, we struggled to get near Derby when we were slightly out of position in a transition phase. Wing gets drawn in and beaten with a vertical pass, and Mendez-Laing has a lot of space to get away from the backtracking Savage, and progress the ball.

Yiadom has to close him down, while Sibley has acres of grass to run into on the left. Thankfully the 22-year-old can only slice his shot over Pereira’s bar.

To be honest, comparing my pre-match expectations to the performance I saw, you couldn’t have asked for much more. We scored for one thing, and held our own, which is considerably more than what we’ve seen in most away games this season.

However, on-pitch performances are unfortunately the least of our worries at the moment, and it feels like it’ll be a miracle if make it through 90 minutes of football against Cambridge United on Saturday, let alone get three points from it.

Look after yourselves this week Royals.