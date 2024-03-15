Reading vs Cambridge United: Match Preview 2023/24

With the U’s also in the relegation battle, this could end up being a crucial game, and the importance of this clash certainly can’t be underestimated.
Both teams suffered away defeats in midweek, but it’s the Royals who return home this weekend and, after some disappointing losses in recent weeks, redemption needs to be on the cards.
With this tie coming up shortly, we have your match preview.
What? League One Matchday 39
Season? 2023/24
Who? Cambridge United
Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium
When? Saturday 16th March
Time? 3pm
Opposition Manager? Garry Monk
The Royals
Just when you think things can’t get any worse, they do.
The off-field situation is shambolic and you wonder what’s going to happen next. It doesn’t feel as though we have hit rock bottom yet - and that is farcical considering how terrible we all felt on Thursday. The fact Dai Yongge seemingly can’t be stopped is disgraceful - and Dai Xiu Li deserves plenty of criticism too.
She has arguably got off lightly during this situation - but I’ll be ensuring Sell Before We Dai have her front and centre in future statements, posts and potential protests.
In terms of what’s happening on the pitch, we should have got something from the Wycombe Wanderers game. We were poor in the first half but were much better in the second, although we did need to show more quality in front of goal. The loss against Derby County was tough to take as well, with key refereeing decisions screwing us over.
The Opponents
The U’s claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture - and will be keen to respond to their 6-0 away defeat at Lincoln City in midweek.
Some Reading fans would see that result as a positive - but Cambridge will be looking to react and will probably put in a much better performance at the SCL Stadium.
They won’t be short of motivation to get a win, not just because they are near the drop zone but also because the Royals poached Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith back in the summer.
My Lineup
Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Mola, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith
Joel Pereira starts between the sticks after a decent performance in midweek and Jeriel Dorsett comes into the lineup in place of Andy Yiadom.
Tyler Bindon, Amadou Mbengue and Clinton Mola all start again, with the latter able to operate on the right.
Charlie Savage comes in to play alongside Lewis Wing, who needs to make a good impact against the U’s.
And in terms of the front four, Paul Mukairu starts on the left, with Femi Azeez on the right, and Harvey Knibbs behind Sam Smith as usual.
I’m not even going to try and predict this game. It’s such a crucial one and it remains to be seen how both teams react to defeats in midweek.
