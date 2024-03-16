Reading 4-0 Cambridge United: Player Ratings

Joel Pereira: 7

Kept his place in goal despite David Button’s return to the squad.

Showed good energy, but wasn’t called upon much in the opening half hour. Tried to get involved in buildup a few times when Cambridge’s press allowed. Communicated well with his defence in the few moments he was called upon and judged the flight of balls pretty quickly.

Has a really good throw on him, setting Femi Azeez free in one particular moment down the right that led to a chance.

Called upon and delivered with aplomb right at the start of the second half, making a cat-like double save to keep out a free header and then block a vicious follow-up. Celebrated with similar energy.

Made an exceptional turn on the ball to clean up an under-hit back-pass and send Lyle Taylor for a hot dog.

Clinton Mola: 7

When Mola plays on the right, he consistently joins the midfield inside, playing the role very differently to how Andy Yiadom approaches it.

Cut inside and thrashed in a really nice curling long shot in the 21st minute, narrowly missing the top corner.

Lost the ball on the halfway line in an awkward fall right before halftime. Was lucky to be saved in a sporting sense by the whistle but needed attention as the teams went down the tunnel at the break.

Came back out for the second half, and looked a little uncomfortable for a while but not enough to stop him bursting down the right flank in the 69th minute, eventually succumbing to an excellent challenge from the Cambridge defender.

Can still be a little suspect defensively when the ball is played around him on the ground, but capable of very good performances, like today’s, when Reading have the majority of possession.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Took a knock in the second half and needed attention from the physio for a while but was able to carry on. Very solid throughout a game in which he was rarely troubled and happy to let others occupy his spots in buildup. Won every single one of his duels today.

Tyler Bindon: 6

Involved in an unfortunate collision with the Cambridge goalkeeper Stevens in the first half. Bindon came out better off, with Stevens eventually needing treatment before being withdrawn at half time. Read an intricate Cambridge play nicely in the 31st minute and stepped in well to cut it out.

Found himself on the ball a decent amount in the first half as Cambridge engaged in a mid to low block against Reading’s attacking buildup. Not called upon much defensively.

Strode out of defence confidently early in the second half to start a play that ended in the Cambridge box. Passed with 93% of his touches today, showing Bindon’s great understanding of how to move the ball with speed.

Jeriel Dorsett: 5

Made his first start in over a month after getting a half hour against Derby County. Slotted back into the left-back spot that we saw him in so frequently during his 15 previous starts in the league. Got into the box from a long Lewis Wing delivery in the first half.

Looked a little rusty today but ultimately didn’t do anything that led to too much trouble. Should improve as he regains his fitness.

Charlie Savage: 6

Whipped a nice low set-piece through the crowd in the opening five minutes. At this stage of the season, I’m comfortable saying Savage is our best player from dead ball situations.

Thumped an excellent ball from his own half all the way to Dorsett just outside of the Cambridge box while under pressure.

Continued to show decent energy in the second half, winning the ball back in both halves. Got high up the field with Wing dropping back, and found himself in space a few times, putting one early cross on Smith’s head in a chance that went just over.

Helps keep Reading’s play positive and good enough creatively to allow Wing a rest at times in the game.

Lewis Wing: 8

Captained the team today in Yiadom’s absence and took charge to ensure Reading had a good performance, recording 125+ touches and 100+ pass attempts. Dropped very deep in buildup, often positioned as the more reserved central midfielder in the double pivot.

Fed a really nice ball over the top to get Smith running into the box against the slower centre-backs of Cambridge. Overall, Wing connected with 14 long balls today, racking up a 75%+ accuracy rate.

Made an important block just before the hour mark when Reading’s defence became a little stretched. Just after it, he put the game to bed with a cultured finished across the top of the goalframe and into the side netting. Wing got excellent contact on a fast rebound from a Cambridge block in the box to score.

A captain’s performance from a player whose quality this season has shone through.

Femi Azeez: 7

Did some of his best work in the short passing game that we’ve seen in recent months during the early exchanges. Operated in creative but precise low touch passing moves that culminated in Reading’s opening goal.

Scored possibly his best goal of the season, exploiting a break by beautifully rainbowing the ball over Michael Morrison on the halfway line before running away from the veteran centre back into the Cambridge box and slotting past Stevens. Celebrated with the classic “baby on the way” ball under the shirt.

Began to get involved again around the hour mark, earning a free kick in the Cambridge half then almost getting onto Wing’s delivery. Overcooked one exchange with Knibbs, trying an ambitious backheel but hey: that’s the kind of thing we watch Femi for.

Withdrawn late on for Ehibhationhan.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

Buzzed around well in the Cambridge half during Reading’s early attacking plays. Put the initial ball into the box during the play that led to Smith’s opening goal. Went quiet after that though and didn’t factor too much in the first half.

Tried to join in with the goal fest in the second half, seeing one shot blocked over the top from just outside of the box. A decent performance by Knibbs on a day when his teammates performed even better around him.

Ben Elliott: 6

More involved than he has been in recent starts, getting a decent number of touches (more than Knibbs during Elliot’s time on the pitch) and helping out defensively in the first half but a little looser than he’d want to be on the ball. Did well in one particular moment to earn a free kick in a dangerous position on the left side.

Stepped in to win the ball back in the Cambridge half early in the second half: an admirable Harvey Knibbs impression.

Withdrawn to a warm reception from his coaches before the hour mark.

Sam Smith: 6

Took his scoring streak to five matches when he slammed home a loose ball in the box. Smith put too much power on the ball for Stevens’ intervention to divert.

Did well to twist his body and head Azeez’ early cross into the box goalward in the 28th minute.

Not super involved again with fewer than 30 touches but did what was asked of him when the moment came.

Subs

Paul Mukairu: 5

Introduced for Ben Elliot a little before the hour mark. Contributed well to some plays but also lost the ball a few times in a quieter period of Reading’s game.

Had his best moment very late in the game, perhaps questionably keeping the ball in play but then using his opportunity to drive into the box and earn a corner.

Kelvin Abrefa: 6

Came on for Dorsett with 15 minutes to go and played as the LB. Drove into the box with good speed in the 81st minute and was unlucky not to find a Reading player with his low cross.

Showed good footwork on the ball to clean up a sloppy pass and drifted inside to let Savage position himself in the LB spot a few times: perhaps an indication of how selles will want to use Abrefa moving forwards.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 7

Replaced Azeez late on and went out onto the right side.

Struck a gorgeous strike into the top corner for Reading’s fourth goal, and will have done his confidence, and the coaching staff’s opinion of him: no bad thing. Good timing for a player who’s shown promising signs of development this season.

Got another good shot on target off late on in a move that he initiated with a one two.

Harlee Dean: N/A

Made his first appearance since Eastleigh in the FA Cup, replacing Mbengue. This was the first win in the League that Dean appeared in all season. Seemingly Dean has applied himself behind the scenes in a way that’s earned this appearance, which is good to see.

Tivonge Rushesha: N/A

Another player to receive a first appearance in a while, picking up his first league minutes since September. Sent an accurate long ball forwards in his brief cameo.

Average: 6.28/10

