Reading 4-0 Cambridge United: We’re So Back

There are weeks when nothing happens... and weeks when everything happens.

What we’ve seen at Reading in the last four days or so has most certainly been the latter. A referee-driven 2-1 defeat at Derby County on Tuesday, reports of a Bearwood sale on Wednesday, widespread depression and anxiety in the fanbase on Thursday, and then an Adams Park protest on Friday. Oh and the small matter of a reported full takeover nearing completion too.

Saturday’s game against fellow strugglers Cambridge United was therefore set up as the grand finale, the last act in a mini play that’s been part-farce, part-Greek tragedy.

Reading have stumbled in similar(ish) games to this one in recent weeks. Two other sides in the bottom third have come to the SCL and won: Shrewsbury Town three weeks ago and Wycombe Wanderers one week ago. On both occasions Reading looked unsure of themselves, sloppy and profligate.

So what a time it was to put in a tour de force performance, what a way to respond to those defeats. This was a confident and ruthless display - not a perfect one, but it didn’t need to be. It was more than good enough to comfortably dispatch a poor visiting side which never convincingly threatened.

Hitting the mark like this at any time would have been impressive enough, but doing so after the last few days - when everyone of a Reading persuasion has been put through the wringer - is something else. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m so proud of this team.

And what they came up with was an enjoyable, entertaining game for those in attendance - a positive, attacking performance with some truly excellent goals as the cherries on top. Reading’s off-field woes are far from over - we still eagerly await the reported potential owners to be granted exclusivity, hopefully in the next few days - but for one joyous afternoon we could forget all that.

This was what following Reading Football Club should be like.

Reading made one (enforced) change to the side that lost 2-1 to the referee Derby County on Tuesday night. Andy Yiadom, suspended for two games, was replaced by Jeriel Dorsett while Clinton Mola shifted to right-back. Joel Pereira retained his starting spot despite David Button’s recovery from illness.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Pereira; Mola, Mbengue, Bindon, Dorsett; Wing, Savage; Azeez, Knibbs, Elliott; Smith Subs: Button, Abrefa, Dean, Rushesha, Mukairu, Wareham, Ehibhatiomhan

Ruben Selles spoke after the midweek defeat of his desire for Reading to start today’s game more strongly than they’ve done recently. And they most certainly did that. It took Sam Smith just 11 minutes to open the scoring, slamming home a loose ball after Harvey Knibbs’ low cross to Ben Elliott had been cut out. Smith decided not to celebrate too vigorously, with his former fans right behind that goal.

Reading were dominant for the next 20 minutes or so, controlling proceedings and looking threatening. Smith and Femi Azeez both had openings when played in behind, while Clinton Mola - again given plenty of license to get forward today from right-back - rocketed a shot just over the bar from range after cutting in from the right flank.

A stoppage around 32 minutes into the game stalled the Royals’ momentum somewhat and the next quarter of an hour was less one-sided in Reading’s favour, more of an even affair. It appeared the hosts would go into the break with a deserved but worryingly slender 1-0 lead...

...until Azeez came up with a moment of pure class. The ball bounced loose off Michael Morrison in the centre circle, Azeez elegantly flicked it forwards and then galloped into empty space behind the visitors’ back line. He’s often fluffed his lines this season when presented with a chance on his right foot, but this time he made no mistake, slotting past the ‘keeper at the near post for 2-0.

Pereira didn’t have much to do all afternoon but he was called into action soon after the restart. A cross to the back post found Elias Kachunga: first he headed at Pereira, next he shot at Pereira. Both times he was denied despite the close range. Seconds later a low ball was met by Sully Kaikai just six yards out... but his first-time finish was wide.

That was as good as it got for Cambridge, with the 10 minutes or so after half-time their most dangerous spell of the match.

Selles responded to that by hooking Ben Elliott on 55 minutes, replacing him with Paul Mukairu on the left wing. It had been a pretty quiet, ineffective afternoon from Elliott, but again he’s being asked to play in a position that’s not his strongest. He’s also not getting a load of game time, and if there’s one Selles decision from today that I’d nitpick, it was the one to only give Elliott 55 minutes.

Bringing Mukairu on did seem to give Reading something extra going forwards though, and just seven minutes after his arrival the game was pretty much wrapped up. Knibbs burst down the right and sent a low cross in for Mukairu, and although the ball was cleared it only went to Lewis Wing, who expertly slammed home into the top corner for 3-0.

That goal naturally knocked the stuffing out of Cambridge, and the final half an hour of the contest was one-sided. Smith went fairly close with a looping header from Charlie Savage’s ball to the back post, and Selles made a double Kelvin swap on 77 minutes: off went Azeez and Dorsett, on came Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Kelvin Abrefa.

Reading were looking for a fourth goal and eventually found it in the 85th minute. Wing fired a pass into Ehibhatiomhan, stood just to the right of the D. His first touch set the ball up for a shot on his left foot, and what a shot it was - straight into the far top corner. It’ll be an excellent strike that beats that effort for goal of the season.

The 4-0 lead allowed a bit more rotation in the final minutes. Harlee Dean and Tivonge Rushesha both got run-outs as Amadou Mbengue and Savage were given a breather. Although Reading looked keen to make it 5-0, long shots from Ehibhatiomhan, Wing and Abrefa - as well as a mazy run into the box from Mukairu which didn’t quite have the end product to match - were as close as the Royals came to doing so.

Besides the emotional significance of finishing this week on a high, this was of course also a crucial result in Reading’s battle to avoid relegation. The Royals couldn’t afford to blow another chance of three points at home, and fortunately they delivered.

The reward is a seven-point cushion against the relegation zone. It would have been eight, only for Barnsley to draw 0-0 at home to Cheltenham Town, who get a useful point on the road. Typically it’s the first time in 2024 the Tykes have failed to score (thanks to Barnsley fan Rob Miles for that stat).

Still, with just seven league games to go (nine for Cheltenham), it’s hard to see Reading’s League One status being threatened by events on the pitch. Even in a relatively weaker run of form, we’ve still managed to knock out two wins in our last five games - as many victories as the six teams below us combined during that period.

With an international now coming, meaning no more football until Northampton Town’s visit on March 29, attention once again turns to boardroom level, where we’re set for another big week of following Reading Football Club.