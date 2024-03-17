Ruben Selles ‘Very Happy’ With Heavy Cambridge United Win

The Royals picked up a vital victory to move themselves seven points from the relegation zone after an excellent 4-0 win against Cambridge United at the SCL Stadium on Saturday.

After another really difficult week for the club, it was time for everyone to come together and we did just that. Sam Smith opened the scoring in the first half, with Femi Azeez doubling our lead. Lewis Wing made it three after half-time before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored a fourth.

This moves us to 18th, seven points off Cheltenham Town who sit in 21st. Manager Ruben Selles was very proud of his side’s performance. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the performance

“We are very happy. We put a very good performance together and scored four goals at home which is never easy. After the last couple of games at home we were disappointed with those results, but today we showed how ruthless we are and what kind of football we can play - I’m very proud of the boys today. “We talk about the squad and the feeling that everyone is important in this team, and everyone has something to prove and to bring to the table. It’s not only the scorers, it’s the way that we produce the goals. “We need to keep learning how to start games like the way we did today. It’s important that we don’t concede early goals and start the games slowly, we want to be on top of the game from the very beginning, and that’s what we did today. “I don’t think any performance will be perfect, and we are currently in a process for how we manage games. There were a couple of key moments in the game where we played well, and when we had the chances to score we did. Today was the day that we showed the team we can be. “It’s important to score the second goal just before half time. The counter attack was an amazing technical action from Femi and an amazing finish, and it gives a different flavour for half time for us and for the opposition.“

Selles on Joel Pereira

“Joel has been working well across the entire season, and he showed the kind of keeper that he is and the character he has. He was in goal against Derby and we decided to keep him in goal today and he did a good job.”

Selles on Ehibhatiomhan

“It was a good strike from Kelvin, now we need to get him to be a more robust player that can deliver these kinds of moments across the 90 minutes every single game.”

Selles on Sam Smith

“I think we missed Sam in the first part of the season. He has been playing his game for us and now he is able to play consecutively he is in good form. We know he is very dangerous for the category and can score goals. Our key is to keep him in central spaces and provide him with some balls that he can score.”

Selles on mentality

“It is not myself who keeps them focused, they have learnt themselves to keep focussed as a team. I am nothing related with that. It was a great expression of the character of the dressing room and the team is alive. That means the team has the life inside that is hard to beat. It’s not me, it’s them.”

Selles on the fans

“I want to say thank you to the supporters. It has been amazing in the bad times and also in the good times, and this is a big thank you to the crowd who made the noise off the field today.”

Selles on connection with the fans

“The connection has been there and lately it’s stronger than ever. I think they like the way the boys express themselves on the pitch and the passion, the way they attack, run and play together. The boys like to be with the crowd and play for them, so the connection is getting better and better. We should not forget why we have that connection because it will give us success in the future.”

Selles on Jeriel Dorsett limping off

“It was expected for him to get to a point in the game where he could not cope anymore because of his physicality and fitness levels. He has been away for a month, so it is nothing to be concerned about.”

Selles on takeover chances