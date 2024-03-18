 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cambridge United Fans Verdict: A Royal Rout

How the fans reacted to a wonderful afternoon at the SCL.

I can’t remember the last time we had a ‘normal’ week as Reading fans, but even by our own standards the last seven days have been absolutely ridiculous.

So for the players to turn up and put in the ruthless, clinical performance they did on Saturday was absolutely superb. As Harvey Knibbs astutely observed in his post-match social media post, as long as we keep fighting for the club off the pitch, the players will keep fighting for the club on it.

I love this group of players so much. And Saturday was such an enjoyable day. Here’s how the fans reacted to the talking points.

Lewis Wing

Surreally, but in total Reading FC fashion, it was Lewis Wing’s other half who was making the headlines among the fans in the run-up to Saturdays game. But, of course, it was Lewis who stole the show on the pitch.

Again, he was a cut above every other player on the pitch, topping off a classy performance with a peach of a goal - the kind we’ve just come to expect from him.

His showing had the fans purring on Twitter after the game...

A stunner from Kelvin

If Wing thought he was going to walk away with the goal of the game (if that was even a thing), then he had another thing coming.

The touch and finish from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan were simply sublime and a moment of magic that capped off a really impressive team performance and win. It’s one of those goals that keep getting better the more you watch it, and if the fans are anything like me, they’ve watched it a fair few times since Saturday...

A huge win

Honestly, for the players to put in a shift and performance after the week they’ve had is incredible. With prospective new owners in attendance as well, it was the perfect occasion to show them what they could be getting.

The stadium was rocking, and the players put in a performance to match. Four goals, a clean sheet, and three absolutely massive points. What’s not to love? The fans had a good day out...

Conclusion

It seems the more adversity this set of players face, the better and stronger they get. Honestly, I can’t remember a set of players I love more than I love these players.

Honestly, the big talking point among the fans since Friday has been the rumoured takeover being close. I wanted to leave that out of this Fans Verdict though, mainly because we’ve been burnt before, but also because I think the players deserve all the credit and spotlight on them after such a performance.

Hopefully brighter days are coming in the not too distant future. URZ.

