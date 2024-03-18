Cambridge United Fans Verdict: A Royal Rout

I can’t remember the last time we had a ‘normal’ week as Reading fans, but even by our own standards the last seven days have been absolutely ridiculous.

So for the players to turn up and put in the ruthless, clinical performance they did on Saturday was absolutely superb. As Harvey Knibbs astutely observed in his post-match social media post, as long as we keep fighting for the club off the pitch, the players will keep fighting for the club on it.

I love this group of players so much. And Saturday was such an enjoyable day. Here’s how the fans reacted to the talking points.

Lewis Wing

Surreally, but in total Reading FC fashion, it was Lewis Wing’s other half who was making the headlines among the fans in the run-up to Saturdays game. But, of course, it was Lewis who stole the show on the pitch.

Again, he was a cut above every other player on the pitch, topping off a classy performance with a peach of a goal - the kind we’ve just come to expect from him.

His showing had the fans purring on Twitter after the game...

Lewis Wing makes playing in league 1 look far too easy! #readingfc — Jake Atkinson (@AtkinsonJake) March 16, 2024

Lewis Wing is far too good for League One. Makes it look so effortless. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) March 16, 2024

Rating: 9.58

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Shots: 3

Touches: 128

Tackles: 5

Blocked shots: 2

Passes: 104

Crosses: 5



Leading by example. Another ridiculous performance from Lewis Wing ©️ #readingfc pic.twitter.com/8UVxlZkZN4 — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) March 16, 2024

Lewis Wing Man of the match.



Fantastic team performance



Go on Urzzzzzz #ReadingFC — Mike (@MikeMac1977) March 16, 2024

First job for new owners, give Wing a 10 year contract #readingfc — Ryan (@RyHamilton94) March 16, 2024

Wing only scores screamers #readingfc — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) March 16, 2024

It's Lewis Wing's world, we're just living in it. #readingfc — Bobbins (@ohbobbins) March 16, 2024

A stunner from Kelvin

If Wing thought he was going to walk away with the goal of the game (if that was even a thing), then he had another thing coming.

The touch and finish from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan were simply sublime and a moment of magic that capped off a really impressive team performance and win. It’s one of those goals that keep getting better the more you watch it, and if the fans are anything like me, they’ve watched it a fair few times since Saturday...

From being in Club 1871 today, I didn’t quite appreciate how good Kelvins goal was until I’ve seen all the videos. What a strike Kelvin son! #readingfc — Max (@Readingfan106) March 16, 2024

if that kelvin goal hasn’t convinced them to guy the club i don’t know what will #readingfc — 1nsane (@Openly1nsane) March 16, 2024

This is the perfect goal.



Power, accuracy, top bins…



…and if you don’t like Kelvin, you can still say the first touch was iffy. #readingfc https://t.co/RGlFTc4p8G — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) March 16, 2024

Kelvin that was some hit #readingfc ️ — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) March 16, 2024

Lewis Wing thinks he’s got goal of the season all sewn up, Kelvin says ‘hold my beer’. What a strike. #readingfc @willow1871 — Simon Latson (@SimonLatson) March 16, 2024

Even kelvin himself was disgusted at that finish #readingfc pic.twitter.com/Ihld0KWhgD — Alex (@Pickettlickett) March 17, 2024

A huge win

Honestly, for the players to put in a shift and performance after the week they’ve had is incredible. With prospective new owners in attendance as well, it was the perfect occasion to show them what they could be getting.

The stadium was rocking, and the players put in a performance to match. Four goals, a clean sheet, and three absolutely massive points. What’s not to love? The fans had a good day out...

Huge huge win that today, hopefully the good news keeps coming #readingfc — Pipey (@matt11p) March 16, 2024

Exactly what we all needed but no easy task asked of the players after an awful week where their futures have been in doubt. This was obviously for the fans but to win and to win like that shows what these players are made of. So impressed #readingfc https://t.co/8yblEGZ5sY — Joe Lodge (@JosephGLodge) March 16, 2024

Great performance. Great win. Tops off a crazy week. #ReadingFC till I die. pic.twitter.com/mydRSTTdh7 — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) March 16, 2024

Massive win after a turbulent week. Got to love the attitude of the players, staff and especially the fans!!!#Readingfc https://t.co/2hAZp4f9kt — Murray Chart (@muzzachart) March 16, 2024

What a response that is to the week we've had & everything that's been thrown at us. Vital & very convincing win, and a decent crowd in to get right behind the team and show Dai that this special club will not go quietly or without a huge fight, proud of this team! #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) March 16, 2024

Conclusion

It seems the more adversity this set of players face, the better and stronger they get. Honestly, I can’t remember a set of players I love more than I love these players.

Honestly, the big talking point among the fans since Friday has been the rumoured takeover being close. I wanted to leave that out of this Fans Verdict though, mainly because we’ve been burnt before, but also because I think the players deserve all the credit and spotlight on them after such a performance.

Hopefully brighter days are coming in the not too distant future. URZ.