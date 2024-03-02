Carlisle United vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading make their longest trip of the season as they face bottom side Carlisle United.

The reverse fixture was one of the Royals’ best nights of the campaign, with the players treating the fans to a 5-1 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But today’s visitors have struggled on the road this season - and desperately need a result today following their two-point deduction earlier this week.

Ahead of the game, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 36

Season? 2023/24

Who? Carlisle United

Where? Brunton Park

When? Saturday 2nd March

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Paul Simpson

The Royals

A two-point deduction has placed us back in real trouble but we were never out of trouble anyway! However, those two (or four points) could be crucial at the end of the campaign and that’s what makes this sanction so painful.

I really do fear relegation and fear for our football club. The loss against Shrewsbury Town was a kick in the teeth, but the deduction is an even bigger blow.

We could still be deducted two more points before the end of the season - and I’m not confident that we’ll stay up.

A big push is needed from the staff, players and supporters from now until the end of the season.

The Opponents

I actually went to a Carlisle game earlier this season and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It’s certainly cold up there, but the ground has character and it’s an enjoyable away day for visiting supporters who see their team win.

The hosts were threatening in the final third when I watched them and Jack Diamond’s arrival will have provided them with extra firepower. This will be an extremely difficult game for the Royals - and the bottom side can’t be underestimated.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Abrefa, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira has to start for me - and Kelvin Abrefa also comes in for Clinton Mola.

It’s easy for David Button and Clinton Mola to be treated as scapegoats, but both make me extremely nervous when they play!

The backline remains the same apart from that, with Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue starting in central defence again and captain Andy Yiadom on the right.

Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing also remain in midfield, with Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez keeping their places.

However, Paul Mukairu comes in to replace Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan. Mukairu has been good at times, but needs to show why he should be starting every game.

Sam Smith is the main man up top following his goal last weekend.

Score Prediction: Carlisle United 1-0 Reading

