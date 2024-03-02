Opposition Lowdown: Rock-Bottom Carlisle United

Form

Carlisle won promotion back to League One last season via the playoffs. They finished the season in fifth place in League Two but beat Stockport on penalties in the playoff final, following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Promotion ended a nine-year stay in the fourth tier, where they had sat since relegation from League One in the 2013/14 season. Last season marked their highest league finish in those nine years in League Two.

They have found their return to the third tier tough and currently sit bottom of the league following five wins, eight draws and 21 losses. Their recent form has been poor, although they ended a run of eight losses with a midweek win away to Burton Albion.

The two sides faced each other at the end of November with the Royals claiming an impressive 5-1 victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, following a Sam Lavelle own goal, two goals from Harvey Knibbs and one each from Lewis Wing and Femi Azeez.

The boss

Paul Simpson: Simpson started his second spell as Carlisle manager in February 2022, taking over from Keith Millen, who was sacked with the club sitting 23rr in League Two.

He had a 24-year playing career in which he lined up as a winger, representing the likes of Manchester City, Oxford United, Derby County and Blackpool. He got his first taste of management in 2002 when he became player manager of Rochdale.

Simpson then went on to have his first spell at Carlisle, taking over as player manager there in 2003. He was a big success in his first stint at the club, guiding them to promotion back to League Two and then up to League One in 2006.

He went on to manage Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and Northwich Victoria before becoming Steve McLaren’s assistant at Derby. He also had assistant coach roles at Newcastle United and Bristol City before returning to management with Carlisle in 2022.

Simpson originally signed a deal until the end of that season but went on to sign a longer-term contract after guiding the club to safety from relegation and guided the club to promotion in his first full season of his second spell at the club.

Squad

Carlisle lost star midfielder Owen Moxon in January, with the 26-year-old signing for promotion-chasers Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

They did manage to bring in seven players, with five joining on permanent deals and two signing on loan. The two loanees were defender Sean Grehan, who joined from Crystal Palace, and winger Jack Diamond, who signed from Sunderland.

Permanent deals were made for goalkeeper Harry Lewis (Bradford), midfielders Harrison Neal (Sheffield United) and Josh Vela (Fleetwood Town) and forwards Luke Armstrong (Harrogate) and Georgie Kelly (Rotherham United).

Midfielder Callum Guy and forwards Terry Ablade and Georgie Kelly will all miss out through injury. Goalkeeper Jokull Andresson will play no part against his parent club.

Predicted lineup

Lewis, Lavelle, Huntington, Mellish, Ellis, Armer, Neal, Vela, Charters, Gibson, Armstrong

Key player

Jordan Gibson: Winger Gibson signed for Carlisle in August 2021, joining from Irish side Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Rangers but signed his first professional contract with Bradford City.

He spent almost three years at the Bantams, making 29 appearances, but went on to join Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic in 2020. Six months later he moved to Sligo Rovers, where he played 25 times, scoring seven goals.

Since his return to English football he has gone on to make 121 appearances for Carlisle, scoring 20 goals. He is United’s top scorer this season with nine goals to his name.

Gibson predominantly plays as a winger but he can also play as a centre forward or centre midfielder. He is a strong dribbler who likes to cut inside.

One to watch

Harrison Neal: Midfielder Neal joined Carlisle during the January transfer window, signing from Premier League Sheffield United. He is a product of the Blades' youth system and he captained both their under-18 and under-21 sides during his time at the club.

He never made a first-team appearance for United but had a number of loan spells, playing for the likes of Kettering Town, Southend United, Barrow and Stevenage. He started the season on loan at Stevenage but returned to Bramall Lane in January after only making 11 first team appearances.

The 22-year-old has already played a part in nine games since joining Carlisle. Neal is a defensive midfielder who likes to get stuck into a challenge, both on the ground and in the air.