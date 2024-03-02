Carlisle United 1-3 Reading: Player Ratings

David Button: 6

Frustrated within five minutes when he allowed an easily claimable cross to get into his six-yard box, eventually needing Tyler Bindon to clear it out. Mostly a bystander for the opening hour though as Reading dominated play.

Couldn’t do anything about Carlisle’s goal, with the delivery being too shallow for Button to cut out, and Reading not doing enough to challenge for the ball aerially.

Made just the one save today and wasn’t super involved in buildup as Reading held the ball in Carlisle’s half for long periods.

Andy Yiadom: 7

Continued his fine recent run of form, finding himself very involved in bringing the ball out from the back for Reading. Often drifted inside to allow Wing back into his spot.

Made the best run of his season so far to get all the way from the sideline to the byline, beating several players and giving Knibbs a tap-in.

Good in 50/50 challenges today, often prevailing when Reading needed some bravery in congested midfield areas.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

The more erratic of Reading’s two centre-backs in the first half but he is often the defender asked to step and make a challenge rather than hold his line. Made a pretty impressive sliding challenge between two Carlisle players to retrieve the ball in the box, preventing a chance towards the end of the first period.

Much the same in the second half today but didn’t allow himself to be dribbled past once, really imposing himself in one-on-one defending situations.

Tyler Bindon: 7

Switched on from minute one. Cleared a dangerous cross out from his goalmouth to help Reading avoid another disastrous start to a match. Made an important and precise sliding challenge in the box to cut out a chance for Carlisle in the opening 15 minutes.

Helped Reading keep Carlisle at an arm’s length for large swathes of the opening hour with disciplined and calm play at the back. Picked up a lot of clearances today.

Clinton Mola: 5

Caught on the ball when trying to venture inside and didn’t always pick the right pass in buildup in the first half. Found space in great positions especially in the second half, helping to drive the ball towards Carlisle’s goal.

Generally fine throughout, but probably still not the long term answer at left-back.

Michael Craig: 6

A more effective passer in his own half rather than the opponent’s, perhaps not surprisingly. He often plays like he’s terrified of losing the ball: an asset in his own half and a drawback in the other. For example, Craig had a chance to play Wing through just before Reading’s opening goal but hesitated too long to take advantage.

Did well midway through the first half to win the ball back in midfield and drive into Carlisle’s half, helping Azeez to earn a corner.

Started the second half well to run with the streaking Carlisle attacker into the corner, eventually blocking his cross.

Was important in dulling Carlisle’s late pressure, earning Reading several free kicks in their own half by getting his body in the way of the challenging player.

Femi Azeez: 7

Attempted a few crosses in his time on the ball but spent the early stages on the periphery of the game. Very unlucky not to score at the close of the first half, cantering onto a Knibbs through ball and forcing an excellent save out of the keeper.

Earned Reading a corner with their first chance of the half, mishitting his volley but earning a corner from the dipping shot.

Put in an absolutely fantastic cross moments later to pick up an assist, hitting Knibbs at the front of the mass of bodies.

Lewis Wing: 7

Put in a fantastic little tackle to help set Sam Smith away for a shot that careened off the post.

Looped the ball over the backline beautifully for Smith for his opening goal, and had created a move that could have set him free in the box a minute earlier.

Took up some fantastic positions for both receptions and deliveries of his own in the first half, often providing the best option to keep an attack going no matter the side of the field.

Hit a swerving and powerful effort from outside of the box late in the first half that required an unsteady save from the keeper.

Buzzed around defensively pretty well, often finding himself in defensive roles after he’d position himself there in the buildup.

Made a hugely important block in the penalty box late on to help Reading see out pressure during a dangerous set play.

Harvey Knibbs: 8

Alert when the ball was won back to put a fantastic ball through to Smith in the 15th minute to give Reading their best chance of the early stages.

Got himself in front of his man to give himself an easy tap-in, showing great understanding of when to make his move for a chance.

Won the ball back in midfield (as he does) and put a great through ball into a spot that only Azeez could reach for a shot that required a great save.

Scored his second goal to earn his 10th League One goal of the season with more great anticipation in the box, latching onto Azeez’s cross with an impressive first time finish.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

Alert running from a little deeper than he had been starting early on. Sprung onto a poor clearance from the goalkeeper to interplay nicely with Knibbs and force a save midway through the first half. Could still do a little more like that and defensively in general, but this was a decent performance from Kelvin.

Forced a good save from the keeper just after the hour mark. Helped the buildup of the move with his knockdown before shooting low and hard. Withdrawn midway through the second half for Elliot.

Sam Smith: 7

Came so close to scoring a moment before he did, hitting the post with a clear sight of goal. Took the ball down with class and dinked it confidently beyond the goalkeeper, handily ending his goal drought.

Good in holdup play in the first half, managing to win several long balls and help Reading progress up the field in numbers.

Mostly a decoy runner in the second half until he put a header just wide from Azeez’s cross, doing well to direct a cross behind him so close to the net.

Subs

Ben Elliott: 5

Sent out to the left-wing and took a good 10 minutes to make an impact as Carlisle had their best moment in the game. Managed to win the ball back deep in his own half to help Reading alleviate pressure.

Didn’t do much in the game in all honesty and really should probably be getting opportunities more centrally.

Kelvin Abrefa: N/A

Brought on late to provide energy and help Reading close out the game.

Average: 6.41/10

Who was your MOTM against Carlisle United? Vote below or through this link.