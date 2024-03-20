Reading’s 2016/17 Playoff Final Team: Where Are They Now?

The 2016/17 season had lots to offer for Reading under the new management of former Dutch international Jaap Stam. In the season reading won 26 games, drew seven and lost 13: this would be enough to see the Royals finish third behind Brighton & Hove Albion in second and the winners, Newcastle United, who finished on 94 points.

Reading travelled to the home of Fulham for the first playoff semi-final leg, which saw Jordon Obita score and Paul McShane sent off due to a high challenge. The game ended 1-1 with it all to play for at the Madejski Stadium. In the second leg Yann Kermorgant scored the only goal, with Reading winning 1-0 and going through to the playoff final, where they would face Huddersfield Town.

On May 29 2017 Reading played in one of the most iconic stadiums in world football, backed by tens of thousands of Royals who were all there in the hope of seeing Reading back in the Premier League again.

Unfortunately for Reading the game finished 0-0 and the game went to penalties, in which Liam Moore and Jordon Obita missed their spot-kicks, meaning Huddersfield were promoted to the Premier League.

GK: Ali Al-Habsi, #26

Age: 42

Where is he now? Retired

The Oman shot-stopper joined the Royals in the summer of the 2015/16 season following his release from Wigan Athletic that summer, signing a two-year deal with Reading. Al-Habsi won Reading’s player of the season for a second time in a row in 2016/17. As well as this, Al-Habsi saved Michael Hefele’s penalty in the shootout. This would end up being Al-Habsi’s final season with the Royals as he was sold to Al Hilal for a fee of around £300,000.

CB: Tiago Ilori, #20

Age: 31

Where is he now? Belenenses

Ilori become Reading’s record signing as he joined from Liverpool for a reported £3.75 million fee that January. The Portuguese defender never lived up to his hype and failed to impress Reading fans in the 53 appearances for the club in his two years at Reading.

Ilori joined Sporting Lisbon in January 2019 and is now at Portuguese second-division side Belenenses. He has only made 28 professional appearances since leaving Reading.

CB: Liam Moore, #16

Age: 31

Where is he now? Northampton Town

Moore was one of the better signings on this list as Reading signed him for around £1.5 million in the summer of 2016 from Leicester City. He made 219 appearances for Reading, scoring eight goals for the ‘Ding. Moore suffered numerous injuries for the club but, despite that, was made club captain ahead of the 2019/20 season.

CB: Joey van den Berg, #4

Age: 38

Where is he now? Retired

van den Berg was highly rated by then-Reading manager Jaap Stam as he was a no-nonsense Dutch defensive midfielder, who was also played at centre-back on occasions as well.

van den Berg was signed on a free transfer from SC Heerenveen in the summer of the 2016/17 season. He started 61 games for Reading before joining NEC in the Dutch second tier, where his contract was terminated in November 2019.

RWB: Chris Gunter, #2

Age: 34

Where is he now? Retired

Gunter stuck by Reading through the good times with the club and the bad. He reportedly turned down Premier League clubs after his performance at the Euros in 2016. Gunter was made to train with the under-23s by then-Reading manager Jose Gomes. On his contract expiry, Gunter opted to a move for Charlton Athletic, where he made 54 appearances before joining Wimbledon in 2022, then retiring the next year.

LWB: Tyler Blackett, #24

Age: 29

Where is he now? Rotherham United

Like Gunter, Blackett left Reading in the summer of 2020. He joined Nottingham Forest after leaving the Royals. It didn’t go to plan for Blackett a due to numerous Injuries and poor Blackett left the City Ground after only making nine appearances.

Blackett joined the MLS side FC Cincinnati and made 33 appearances for the club. In the 2022/23 season Blackett joined Championship side Rotherham, where he’s made 18 appearances since joining.

CM: George Evans, #6

Age: 29

Where is he now? Wrexham

Evans played 59 games for Reading and was overall bang average. He left the club in the 2017/18 season to join Derby County, where he only started 28 games in his two-year career for the Rams before leaving to join Championship side Millwall, where Evans was often played as a centre-back.

Evans spent two years with Millwall, where he played 43 times. He now is found playing for Hollywood club Wrexham in League Two where he has racked up 19 appearances so far this season.

CM: Danny Williams, #23

Age: 34

Where is he now? Retired

Danny Williams was a key player for Reading in his 135 appearances for the club across the four years he spent in Berkshire. Williams was an attack-minded midfielder and Premier League clubs took an interest in him too. Williams joined Huddersfield just two months after the playoff final, having turned down a new contract.

Williams would go on to make 25 Premier league appearances for the Terriers and was let go when Huddersfield were relegated in 2019. Williams then made the shock move to Cypriot side Pafos, where he spent a year, and he would only go on to make 11 appearances there.

If you thought I couldn’t get any more random, Williams now owns a clothing brand named Beautiful Struggles.

CAM: John Swift, #8

Age: 28

Where is he now? West Bromwich Albion

Swift was a creative midfielder for the Royals who joined from Chelsea in 2016. He settled in very quickly at Reading and in his first season scored nine in 42 in all competitions. Swift was nominated as EFL young player of the year in 2017 but lost out to now Premier League star Ollie Watkins.

Swift had many setbacks from one injury to another, but on his day was unplayable. Swift left Reading in the summer of 2022 to join playoff contenders West Brom, where he’s been an important squad player for the Baggies.

ST: Lewis Grabban, #50

Age: 36

Where is he now? Free agent

Grabban was on loan at Reading for the second half of the season, scoring three in 17 appearances for the Royals. Grabban played up front alongside Kermorgant, which didn’t quite spark as some thought it would. His last club was Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli where he played five times and only hit the back of the net once.

ST: Yann Kermorgant, #18

Age: 42

Where is he now? Retired

Kermorgant was arguably one of Reading’s best strikers since Shane Long scored 25 in the 2010/11 season. He didn’t get much game time in the 2017/18 season and was due to retire in the summer of 2018, but in the most bizarre of circumstances stayed for another year at Reading due to the Royals offering him a year extension.

Kermorgant’s contract was terminated in the summer of 2018 - it was said that this was due to a falling-out with Paul Clement. Kermorgant didn’t call it a day there though as he joined French side Vannes, where over two years he scored three in the 18 times he played.

The bench

GK: Anssi Jaakkola

Age: 37

Where is he now? Bristol Rovers’ goalkeeper coach

LB: Jordan Obita

Age: 30

Where is he now? Hibernian

CM: Liam Kelly

Age: 28

Where is he now? Crawley Town

RW: Garath McCleary

Age: 36

Where is he now? Wycombe Wanderers

LW: Roy Beerens

Age: 36

Where is he now? Retired

RW: Adrian Popa

Age: 35

Where is he now? Concordia Chiajna

ST: Joseph Mendes

Age: 32

Where is he now? Dijon FCO