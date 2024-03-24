The Importance Of Past Reading Players

For many, Reading Football Club has, and always will be, like a second home. By now, fans are familiar with at least a few hundred players who have represented the club over time - some as loanees, who return to their parent club after a solid season, and others who instead chose to stay on as permanent transfers. We are all aware that players are a key part of a football squad, as they are the ones who represent us as fans. But why else are they important?

Firstly, there is the honest answer: they are part of the club’s 152-year history and, no matter their role, their contributions to the success of the team should be remembered. However, even their impact in the wake of their retirement from playing should also be considered.

Management

Throughout the years, players have entered and left our squad, most choosing to pursue careers with other teams. Upon retirement, many have decided to continue their career in the industry, typically in punditry - such as Jobi McAnuff or Steve Sidwell - or through coaching other teams, like Graeme Murty or Chris Gunter.

Many ex-Reading players, who have long since retired from playing football, earned their coaching licences to join the development of some of the biggest present-day teams. Examples of this include Phil Parkinson, current manager of Wrexham, or Emerse Faè, renowned for winning the most recent AFCON tournament with the Ivory Coast national team. Despite only making eight appearances between 2007 and 2009 for Reading, Faè is still a Royal nonetheless.

On the other hand, since beginning his managerial career in 2003, it is fair to say Parkinson has also made quite an impact. Guiding multiple teams to league promotion, such as Colchester in 2006, Bradford City in 2013, Bolton Wanderers in 2017 and, most recently, bringing Wrexham back into the EFL pyramid after a 15-year absence, Parkinson is perhaps most well known for his present achievements in management.

Without these ex-players entering their new field, teams may have never reached these heights, and their course of history would be completely different without them. Passing on their experience to younger generations of footballers through employment as coaches or staff encourages good habits both on and off pitch.

Academies

Others have also chosen to come back to the club, such as Michael Gilkes and Noel Hunt. Since returning in 2019 and 2022 respectively, both have taken the under-21s squad under their wings, and produced a range of impressive footballers, such as Luke Southwood, Kian Leavy and Nelson Abbey.

In recent times, Dave Kitson - a man well known for scoring Reading’s first Premier League goal on the opening day of the season in 2006 - has opened the ‘Dave Kitson Academy.’ Alongside his former teammate, James Harper, they work on training and developing players between the ages of nine and 23.

Kitson, the former chairman of Arlesey Town, has since also returned to Sunday League football, having signed for local team Caversham United, for whom he has an upcoming debut for on March 24 as part of ‘Sunday League Day’.

Joining the club’s academy in 2004, another person who played a key part in development is Eamonn Dolan. He encouraged players to be dedicated and united, producing youth players such as Jem Karacan.

Academies are vital in encouraging young people to reach their full potential, providing them with chances to learn and grow. With the help of players who have already experienced the ups and downs of football, it assists in developing them not only as players, but also as people.

They teach vital lessons, which could stay with them for their entire career. The impacts of Gilkes, Hunt and others such as Mikele Leigertwood have helped to shape players who have gone on to sign deals with top-flight clubs.

Community

Reading FC prides itself on being a club for the community, with a family-oriented atmosphere holding the values of “Community” close. As fans, we can all agree that our team and club truly reflect these. Its indescribable atmosphere has a hold on everyone - almost as if an addiction, especially during the hardships.

Alongside this, rather in the punditry side of the sport, ex-players such as Ady Williams and Jobi McAnuff have played an important part across football, bringing the Royals back into the spotlight. McAnuff, who mostly features as a commentator on Sky Sports, was contracted to Reading in 2009 and amassed 189 appearances throughout five seasons.

Reading-born Williams joined the club in 1989, and holds a total of more than 300 appearances across eight years. Through the radio station BBC Berkshire, he and his co-hosts inform listeners of any relevant Reading FC information, whether that be team news or pre-match interviews with the gaffer.

Punditry confirms the position of clubs in sport. It enables them to be less reliant on their league status to be seen. Premier League teams frequent news outlets, and wealthier clubs will attract more attention.

Clubs lower down in the football hierarchy are less likely to gain coverage, so pundits - especially those who hold a connection to Reading - help to keep us present in the public eye, which has become increasingly important during off-the-pitch problems. It helps to spread awareness, and it has gained more traction to our fight; it’s representation for the teams who might be struggling.

Over time, other players have spoken out about their time at Reading, such as Liam Moore and Kevin Doyle, featuring on podcasts and speaking in interviews. Others keep us in their thoughts, cheering us on from the sidelines if you will, such as Josh Laurent.

It’s these people who really reinforce the club, as we still have the backing of those once present. It also creates a bond between fans and the players - both past and present - knowing there is surrounding support from all over.

Plenary

People often say, ‘Once a Royal, always a Royal’. However, I believe this just further proves the strength and size of our club, and how impactful it is on all of our lives. Past players rediscover the love we once thought we had lost due to difficulties, and remembering their on-field influence helps us to take into consideration how important the club is.

Retired players motivate and support players, both physically and emotionally, acting as role models for some to look up to. Their presence in the current-day squad reminds people of better times.

Despite not being the luckiest present-day, previous squads and successes - and people in general - from the last decade help to create a hope for us, and brings a sense of determination for the future - fans and team alike.