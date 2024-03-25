The Ben Elliott Conundrum

All great conundrums, puzzles and enigmas have no straightforward answer. Which came first: the chicken or the egg? If a tree falls in the woods and no one hears it, does it make a sound? And where on EARTH do we play Ben Elliott on a football pitch? If the philosophers and free-thinkers of the world thought they’d found the answers to the first two, they’re sure to be stumped well and good here.

Out of all of our fledgling talents, I think Elliott could definitely be considered one of the most talented, but also one of the most raw. Moments like his skewed clearance at Fleetwood Town don’t help his case for a more permanent position in the team. But this season has taught us that one skill in football which can be learned is game management.

Cast your mind, if you dare, back to October and November, when every game seemed to end in a last-minute winner for the opposition. But, through sheerly playing more, more and even MORE professional football, our young team learned to cope.

Wins against Derby County, Exeter City and Stevenage showcased the mental toughness that this team have learnt between them, and that learning doesn’t happen without going through the capitulation at Northampton Town or the heartbreak at Shrewsbury Town.

In their first real seasons in professional football, Femi Azeez has become one of our most potent attacking threats, Charlie Savage plays with all the tenacity of his father and all the technical ability of anybody else, and Tyler Bindon has turned his weakest point - his aerial ability - into perhaps his strongest suit, winning huge numbers of duels against some of League One’s biggest and best strikers.

Elliott, without playing huge minutes throughout the season like these two, is still yet to develop completely in that sense. But, in flickers of pure talent - something that can’t be taught at this age - Elliott is mercurial.

So many times when he comes on late into a game, he offers aspects not many other players do. His spatial awareness is perhaps his best trait, coupled with his excellent dribbling in both tight spaces and carrying the ball longer distances, obviously drilled into him from when he joined Chelsea at age eight.

In fact, I specifically remember attending a ‘Chelsea coaching session’ at Woodley Goals about 10 years ago, where a bloke in a Chelsea jacket meticulously explained the importance of receiving the ball on the half-turn and being able to play using all 360 degrees of the pitch, making sure you’re aware of all of your options. He explained how this was being implemented in the current crop of youngsters at Chelsea, who we now know to be Jamal Musiala, Ben Elliott and Tino Livramento, among many others.

This style of play was inspired by the successful Spanish national team of that era, and years later, it’s clear that we are seeing the first generation of kids taught to play like Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets enter the professional scene in England, and Elliott is a bona fide example of this type of player. He likes to receive the ball on the half-turn, always assesses all his options, and plays some lovely reverse balls that catch defenders off guard.

Before his major injury at 15, Elliott was touted alongside Musiala as the next big thing out of Chelsea, and if you watch footage of Musiala, you see glimpses of what Elliott could become - brave dribbling, driving past defenders and creating space where it doesn’t look like there is any. This type of quality is evident of a player with raw talent that will take him to much loftier heights than League One, and as such we should be utilising him as much as possible - right?

This ultimately is the conundrum - a brilliant talent who needs playing time, and a starting 11 that don’t deserve to be dropped in any one of their positions. On top of that - we don’t even KNOW his best position yet.

Back at the start of the season, Elliott was a popular substitution for Azeez on the right wing. Personally, I thought he was superb on the right - he linked up fantastically with Andy Yiadom to create space for crosses in from the right, or burst into the box to create shooting opportunities.

But two things stop Elliott from being a starter option on the right. One, you can’t take out Azeez. Simple. Two, I think Elliott lacks the electric pace required to be an effective winger, and the ability to face a man up and then beat him, which Azeez, Paul Mukairu and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan are all talented at.

Elliott’s dribbling skill lies more in quick direction-changes in tight spaces, using the opposing defenders’ weight shift against them, in a similar vein to Ovie Ejaria. Although he has had impressive cameos on both the right and left, it’s clear he’s not a player best utilised hugging the touchline, and he’s often at his best in these positions when his wing-back is the one furthest wide.

Clearly an interior player, this is where the struggles really begin in finding a place for Elliott. I was impressed with his cameo against Shrewsbury when he came on for Savage in central midfield alongside Lewis Wing. Wing sat deeper, as he loves to do, pinging balls forward, while Elliott elected to carry the ball forward when Shrewsbury were clinging onto their 3-2 advantage with all their might.

He broke through their midfield lines with success on a few occasions, offering something different when a resolute Shrewsbury simply couldn’t be passed through. However, the duo of Wing and Savage have become perhaps two of the easiest names on the team sheet to choose, and when it’s not one of them, Michael Craig is patiently waiting in the wings (pardon the pun).

Elliott isn’t a bad defender, but if Wing opts to venture forward, you need a defensive anchor like the sturdy Craig or tenacious Savage to hold off the threat of counter-attacks. So he can’t start there.

Which really only leaves one position - attacking midfield. Unfortunately for Elliott, Harvey Knibbs occupies this role, and occupies it superbly well. His tenacity and pressing are key to how Ruben Selles plays; you see him so, so often win the ball back high up the pitch, and his link-up play with Sam Smith is almost telepathic. He is the type of player that the phrase ‘first name on the team sheet’ was coined specifically for.

However, I would like to see Elliott come on more for Knibbs, who could probably use the odd break, having zipped around the pitch all game. Here is where I believe Elliott would operate best - receiving the ball in a position with Smith in front of him, wingers and full-backs making runs to his left and right for him to pick out at will, and the option of bringing Savage or Wing into play, potentially creating spaces for them to get shots off, which we know they absolutely can do. Despite his many substitute appearances, I can’t ever recall Elliott playing in the number 10 role - yet given all his best attributes, I can’t imagine a better position for him.

Ultimately, Elliott is just really unlucky at the time he’s arrived at the club. With Knibbs scoring 15 goals and racking up six assists thus far, most of which have come since he was moved into the middle of the park, he can’t be dropped. I think even last season in the Championship, it’s not unreasonable to suggest Elliott would’ve started in most games, in what could only have been described as a non-existent midfield.

Still fresh-faced and having missed two years in his youth career through a major knee injury, we’re definitely still yet to see the best of Elliott - I just really, really hope we get to see that in blue and white hoops.

But for now, it isn’t immediately clear what to do with him. If Wing is the goal-scoring Frank Lampard and Charlie Savage is the all-action Steven Gerrard of the 2006 England World Cup team, Elliott is the Paul Scholes who has been pushed out to the left wing, because despite his talent - there’s just nowhere else to go.