A Walk Down Reading Transfer Departure Memory Lane: 2019/20

It’s the international break, and not a huge amount of meaningful football is happening in the UK right now, aside from Liam Gilbert’s Reading Women’s team valiantly battling relegation, having faced even more challenges than their male counterparts this season.

This seemed like a good opportunity to take a look at the last five seasons of transfer departures from Reading’s mens team. It feels like, in the last couple of years, we have been rebuilding a new team each season, and sometimes like this season, building a new one mid-way through. However, one of the common themes from fans’ opinions is that this is the first group we have truly been proud to call our own and connect with in quite some time.

It’s worth taking some time to recognise just how much work has gone into getting this group together, and just how many players we’ve either had to get rid of and seen leave in the last few years to have the team that we have.

I’ve decided to take a walk down memory lane to check in on those who have left the club since the summer of 2019 and how our alumni are now doing. How many of these players had you (wilfully or not) forgotten about? First up:

2019/20

Manager: José Manuel Gomes then Mark Bowen

Club captain: Liam Moore (having just taken over from Paul McShane)

Player of the season: Rafael Cabral

Final league position: 14th in the Championship

Money made from player sales: £732,000

Total players who left: 19 (including five loan deals ending)

Departures list

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson: The only sale that we definitely received any money for, Bödvarsson left to join Championship rivals Millwall. Bödvarsson started slowly in his first season at Millwall, scoring six goals in 35 appearances, and this was a good as it got for him unfortunately.

The following season saw a return of one goal in 40 appearances for the striker, before starting the 2021/22 season with Millwall and departing to Bolton Wanderers, where he still plays. At the time of writing during March 2024´s international break, he has seemingly found his level at Bolton with 23 goals in 90 appearances.

Danzell Gravenberch: The lesser successful Gravenberch, with brother Ryan now lining up with Liverpool in the Premier League, Danzell never really got going for Reading, making only five appearances in total.

Since being released, the midfielder has largely bounced around the lower Dutch leagues on short-term deals, starting with Top Oss, then Dordrecht. In 2020, he got a move to Sparta Rotterdam where he played 21 times and scored five goals, earning a move to De Graafschap, where he recorded similar numbers with 47 appearances and 10 goals.

A quick stop-over in Cyprus has led Danzell back to the Dutch leagues now, where he is at Telstar, having made 21 appearances and scored three goals so far this season.

Andrija Novakovich: One of a few players that left on either on a free transfer or for an undisclosed fee, though seemingly the former, after spending some time in our academy having arrived from the US. Novakovich only played in the first team three times, and didn’t score any goals for us, though he had a great old time playing on loan in the Dutch leagues, scoring 33 goals in 70 appearances.

Having left us, Novakovich spent three seasons in Serie B with Frosinone, contributing 19 goals in 101 appearances. Novakovich then moved to fellow Serie B team Venezia at the start of the 2022/23 season, and has contributed one goal in 34 appearances. This season he is currently to be found on loan at Lecco and has recorded six goals in 30 appearances so far.

Liam Kelly: Another academy graduate, midfielder Kelly was something of a first-team presence before departing to Feyenoord, having made 94 appearances and scored nine goals. He’s listed as having left on a free transfer, though it could have been an undisclosed fee.

Even still, whoever Kelly’s agent is/was, he did one hell of a job to get him to Feyenoord. Unfortunately, it never worked for Kelly in his three seasons there and, after a loan at Oxford United, he joined Rochdale for the start of the 2021-22 season, making 63 appearances and scoring six goals. In the summer he joined Crawley Town and has registered 29 appearances so far this season, with three goals for the League Two side.

Anssi Jaakkola: Jaakkola was with us for three seasons in total, making a total of 30 appearances and conceding 36 goals. A high point for the goalkeeper’s time at Reading was winning TTE’s player of the month award for October 2018.

He left on a free transfer to join Bristol Rovers, playing 60 times across four seasons and conceding 65 goals. He was included in Finland’s 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Jaakkola retired at the end of the 2022/23 season and became the goalkeeping coach for Bristol Rovers, having done this role during the season while in conjunction with being back-up. This was made a permanent position when Tony Warner left to join Reading as goalkeeping coach.

Joey van den Berg: I’ll admit that I forgot van den Berg had ever played for us until he was mentioned on the pod a few weeks ago as being one of the last great vicious players we had. van den Berg came in on a free transfer from SC Heerenveen as a defensive midfielder and had three seasons with Reading, making 61 appearances, often at centre-back, and scoring one goal, though the last season was spent on loan at NEC after falling out with Paul Clement.

He joined NEC permanently after his release but was treated pretty badly by NEC as, after one month of being there, he was told that his salary was too high and he wouldn’t get much game time as they preferred to use younger players. That seems like a weird transfer to make really, but I guess that would be the pot calling the kettle black. After being made to give up his shirt number (eight), he eventually left in November 2019 after his contract was terminated.

van den Berg struggled to find another team for three months, but eventually joined another Dutch side, Alcides, in February 2020. By September 2020, having only made three appearances for them, the club announced that, due to an ongoing knee injury, it was unlikely he would ever play for them again and was released, though he continued to train without them. It seems that no official retirement has come and, at the age of 38, he seems to have disappeared into the wilderness.

Josh Barrett: Another academy graduate, who left Reading in similarly murky “undisclosed” circumstances that we all associate with the majority of Dai Yongge transfer dealings. Unfortunately he never made much of an impact at first-team level, the young midfielder only ever made 14 appearances and scored two goals.

Having started the 2019/20 season with Reading, he joined Bristol Rovers (presumably saying hello to Anssi on his way there) for two seasons. Again, unfortunately, he struggled to make an impact in his time there and only made 19 appearances and had his contract terminated, after they were relegated, at the start of the 2021/22 season.

After leaving Bristol Rovers he was with King’s Lynn Town and playing regularly, making 100 appearances and scoring nine goals, but then left the club permanently to go to Aldershot Town in the National League (one division higher than King’s Lynn Town).

Paul McShane: Former captain McShane was released by Reading after hardly featuring in his final season (only five appearances) and joined League One Rochdale on a six-month contract, which was extended by 18 months. During McShane’s two years at Rochdale, the defender made 37 appearances and even scored a goal.

In a bout of pure Barclay’s Premier League nonsense, McShane then joined actual Manchester United for the 2021/22 season as player-coach, to be a designated “older” player to support the development of the under-23s squad. He even made an appearance in the EFL Trophy with the squad.

He retired at the end of the season, but remains with Manchester United to this day, the same club where he started his playing career, performing the role of professional development phase coach. Good for him.

George Legg: Goalkeeper Legg, another former academy player, was released after not making any appearances at first-team level and spending most of his Reading career on loan at lower-league sides.

After being released in 2019, Legg joined local Thatcham Town but didn’t hang around for long, only making eight appearances. He can currently be found at Hanwell Town and is keeping a relatively low profile in the footballing world, which I suppose is impressive for someone who is nearly two metres tall!

John O’Shea: Is it just me, or is it still a bit mad that O’Shea was ever a Royals player? O’Shea featured 11 times during his one-year contract with us, retiring in the summer of 2019, and to be honest, he was already long past his best before joining us.

However, that wasn’t the last us Royals saw of him, because he remained as a first-team coach, combining the role with being assistant manager to Ireland’s under-21 team from April 2020 onwards.

O’Shea left Reading in 2021 but continued his role with Ireland’s under-21s and eventually returned to coaching in club football at Stoke City in July 2022, a year later. Six months on, O’Shea was promoted to assistant manager of the Irish national team in February 2023, a role he still fulfils. In fact, he has also managed the team for two games - against Belgium and Switzerland in friendly matches - while they look for a new manager.

At club level, he joined Birmingham City to work with former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney in October 2023, but left shortly after Rooney was sacked in 2024 and is currently not working at club level.

Callum Harriott: After joining from Charlton Athletic, the Royals got three seasons, 30 appearances and four goals out of Harriott before he was released. He immediately joined League Two Colchester United, where the winger found his level and had a successful two seasons, with 64 appearances and 12 goals.

However, he was released at the end of his two-year deal in May 2021, and then was without a club for a year and a half, until he joined Gillingham in November 2022 on a short-term deal. He made three appearances and left in February 2023.

It is likely that this gap was caused by allegations that led to him being summoned to make a court appearance, though he was later found not guilty by a jury. In March 2023 he joined Yeovil Town on a three-month deal, with an option to extend which they did not take up. This season he has been with York City, making eight appearances and scoring one goal.

Ayub Timbe Masika: Nope, me neither. The Kenyan international attacker apparently came in on loan from Beijing Renhe and then the penny dropped: if you don’t recognise the name, a certain Dai Yongge used to own that club until they dissolved in 2021. Masika made six appearances and is a now a pub-quiz question for Royals fans that no one will ever guess correctly.

Timbe hasn’t really done much of note since, having bounced around a few clubs on short-term deals. He can currently be found at Azerbaijan Premier League club side Sabail, having joined in January 2024 on a deal until the end of the season, making one appearance so far. He last played for the Kenyan national team in 2019.

David Meyler: Oh yeah, that’s right! He was one of ours for a while too, though probably more famous for being headbutted by former Reading manager Alan Pardew. I am sure they are now buddies again, having a strong mutual connection such as Reading to help them bond.

Meyler was only with Reading for one year, playing five games and then spending time out on loan at League One Coventry City, where he also made five appearances. Originally brought in on a two-year contract with the option of a third, the contract was mutually terminated by the club in the summer of 2019 and then he retired a month later, at the surprisingly young age of 29.

He gained quite a lot of online popularity through YouTube, playing FIFA, and he currently works as a coach for Hull City’s under-16s squad and Ireland’s under-17s. Presumably he has an ongoing WhatsApp chat with O’Shea where they share anecdotes with each other from time to time about their Reading adventures.

Lewis Ward: I’ll admit, I had forgotten about academy graduate Lewis Ward. But do you know who didn´t forget about the goalkeeper? Sim. Thanks for keeping me honest here!

Ward left Reading without making a first-team appearance, but having featured an unlucky 13 times for the under-21s, conceding 27 times and having eight separate loan spells away from the club. Signed by Exeter City for a typically Dai “undisclosed fee” on a two-year contract for the then-League Two side, he played 33 times and conceded 41 goals, keeping eight clean sheets.

Exeter did not renew his contract, and after spending the summer on trial with Swindon Town, he signed a one-year deal. On his debut for Swindon he saved a penalty, which is always a good start. In September 2022, Sutton United bought him for an undisclosed fee. However, after 10 appearances and 18 goals conceded he had his contract mutually terminated.

In August 2023, he rejoined Swindon Town as a back-up goalkeeper and combined that role with being a youth development phase lead coach, which could mean anything but I think is some kind of coach? In January 2024, he left Swindon and four days later turned up at League One Charlton Athletic as back-up, and is yet to feature for them this year.

Teddy Howe: Son of former Reading CEO Nigel Howe (currently holding the unofficial title of “please for the love of God find us someone to buy the club, Nige”), Teddy Howe came through the Reading academy as a right-back but struggled to break through to the first team, only making six appearances at that level, but featuring prominently for the under-21 side.

However, when Blackpool came calling in the January 2020 transfer window, Mark Bowen approved the move, owing to the amount of players on the books who could cover that position already, and wanting to give Howe the opportunity to develop with proper game time away from the club.

Howe spent two years at Blackpool, featuring only two times for the first team. During his second season, he had a six-month loan spell at Scunthorpe United, where he played 12 times.

In January 2022, he had his contract mutually terminated with Blackpool and a week later went on to join Barnet on a deal until the end of the season, playing 18 times and providing one assist. His deal was not extended and he joined Weymouth in September 2022, where he has remained, playing 49 times so far and scoring one goal.

Matt Miazga: United States centre-back Miazga is a classic Chelsea player: poached for small money, never playing for them and spending all his time being farmed out on loan. Usually this kind of move turns them a profit, and perhaps it did in loan fees, but sadly for Chelsea’s accountants, he ran down his contract and left.

However, before that, he rocked up at Reading for half a season and loved it so much that he came back for a full season. In his second stint he played 24 times, scored two goals and was generally pretty solid from what I can remember.

After returning to Chelsea, he had a season in Belgium with Anderlecht, playing 33 times and then another season out on loan, this time in Spain with Alaves, playing 12 times. After his Chelsea contract expired, Miazga returned to the US with FC Cincinnati, where he has remained ever since. He has played 55 times, scored two goals and assisted one more.

Before, during and after his time at Reading, he remained active in the US men’s team. Finally, in 2023, he was announced as an MLS All Star and named the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year and let’s all agree that wouldn’t have been possible without his 18 months in Berkshire. You´re welcome, Matt.

Pelé: Not that one. Of course not that one. Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes seems to be the only person who knows why he chose this name. Pelé joined Reading on loan for the 2019/20 season to provide cover as a defensive midfielder, notably to recently departed fan-favourite Lewis Baker.

And he did alright, you know. 34 appearances, one goal and one assist tell half the story, as he also had a good passing range and won the ball back for us often. The stay wasn’t extended though, and he returned to Monaco to see what would happen next.

What happened next was a loan return to his former team in Portugal, Rio Ave, and he contributed two goals and one assist in 28 appearances. For 2021/22 he was at Monaco kicking his heels and doing nothing. The following season he went on loan to another Portuguese side, Famalicão, where he featured 12 times.

He returned to Monaco to be released from his contract in the summer of 2023 and remains without a club. Up until 2022, he was still featuring at international level for Guinea-Bissau. It seems that his season at Reading was probably one of his career best. How many people can say that?!

Lucas Boyé: Argentinian/Italian attacker Boyé arrived from Torino on loan and we were desperate to see him succeed. But did he? No. Not even slightly. His 24 games produced two goals and one assist, but none of these were in league action.

Perhaps he struggled with the physicality of the league, as he certainly struggled with injuries during his time with us. Though, if I were to play devil’s advocate, I’d say motivation was a sticking point for him as well - in that he didn’t really have any.

After returning to Torino, he went off to Elche in Spain for the next season, where they had an option to purchase. And bizarrely, despite only eight goals and three assists in 34 games, they did. Boyé spent the following two seasons there and contributed, in his total three seasons at the club, 23 goals and 10 assists in 100 appearances.

In the summer of 2023, some insanity befell Granada when they agreed to pay 7 million actual euros for Boyé. This season is his first there, and he has three goals and three assists in 21 games, and if anyone is wondering, the Spanish for “I told you so” is “Te lo dije”.

João Virgínia: Last but not least, the second of two loan departures is Portuguese goalkeeper Virgínia. I remember seeing him on the bench for a televised Everton game not so long ago and thinking “oh yeah, I remember him.” He’s still only 24 now.

Virginia made three appearances in total with us, so didn’t really get much of a chance to shine. Since departing Reading, he has had a couple of loan stints at clubs such as Sporting in 2021/22 (one appearance made and they declined to make the arrangement permanent for 5 million euros), then last season he made 17 appearances for Dutch side SC Cambuur, once getting sent off but having the red card rescinded after the game. More often than not he can be found these days getting splinters on Everton’s bench.