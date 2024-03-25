The Tilehurst End Podcast: Tactics Special March 2024

Ryan and Tom join Ben and Ross for a tactics roundtable!

The team discuss Reading’s shape in build-up, their use of the press in attack under Ruben Selles, and a comparison of Sam Smith and Andy Carroll.

