Sheffield United Women 5-1 Reading Women: Match Report

A promising first half, including two goals chalked out for offside, and a second-half goal from Madison Perry, weren’t enough for the Royals yesterday. They collapsed dramatically in the second half - conceding five goals to a rampant, in-form Sheffield United team.

Reading Women left Bramall Lane empty-handed and with a lot to think about on the journey home, after a clinical second-half display from the Blades. A brace from leading Championship goalscorer Isobel Goodwin and goals from Tara Bourne and Rebecca Rayner, alongside the first-half own goal from Jessie Stapleton, did the damage.

Liam Gilbert made two changes to the starting line-up with fit-again Jesse Woolley and Bethan Roberts both returning, in place of Josie Longhurst and Easther Mayi-Kith, who were named on the substitutes bench.

After the last two matches saw Reading leak nine goals, Gilbert was bold in his decisions, leaving the experience of Deanna Cooper, club captain Brooke Hendrix and leading goalscorer Charlie Wellings on the bench. He also made a tactical change with the Royals lining up in an attacking 4-1-4-1 formation.

Reading (4-1-4-1): Orman (GK), Roberts (Hendrix, 77) Stapleton, Smith, Dugdale, Wade (Captain), Houssein (Mayi-Kith, 66), Estcourt, Flannery (Wellings, 77), Perry (Cooper, 77), Woolley Unused subs: Burns (GK), Hunt, Elwood, Jarvis, Longhurst Goalscorers: Perry, 62 Yellow cards: Estcourt, 89

Let’s talk about the first half as, even though the Royals were 1-0 down at half-time, it was an opening 45 minutes in complete contrast to the rest of the matches this month. Reading were much more confident in possession, looking to go forward, attack and shoot when the opportunity arose.

Reading will have felt hard done by at the break, after seeing two goals ruled out for offside and conceding an own goal after defender Jessie Stapleton deflected Ashley Holden’s cross into her own net within the opening quarter of an hour. 1-0.

Reading were fortunate not to concede again after a careless throw from Emily Orman went straight to United’s Jess Sigsworth, in the Reading penalty area. The striker’s volleyed shot luckily flew over the empty goal.

The formation change allowed the Reading midfield and defence options, with Wade and Woolley wide and Charlie Estcourt and Maddie Perry making advanced runs behind the Sheffield United defence.

The confidence of the Reading players didn’t appear to drop and they continued to look to attack, creating chances and shots on target - which is something they’ve failed to do in recent matches.

A long-range effort from Woolley and a shot from Estcourt, after she burst into the opposition’s penalty area, called United goalkeeper Frances Stenson into action, but both shots lacked any real ferocity and resulted in comfortable saves.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper did have to pick the ball out of her net twice when both Wade (34 minutes) and Perry (+2 minutes of first-half time added on) thought they had scored. On both occasions, the assistant referee’s flag came to the home side’s rescue - ruling both efforts out for offside.

Although it felt like a Reading goal was coming, United still looked dangerous in attack, with Orman kept alert and busy. The Reading goalkeeper made a good save, diving low to her right to deny top scorer Goodwin just before the break.

Half-time: 1-0

The second half, however, couldn’t have been more of a contrast. Reading were guilty of their own demise - not for the first time this season - leaving the Royals fans, and no doubt Reading coaching team, frustrated and scratching their heads in disbelief.

Within seven minutes of the restart the Reading defence appeared to switch off when Bourne was allowed to head in a free-kick from close range, from Rayner, who was wide on the right. Orman appeared flat-footed and equally as surprised as the ball went past her. 2-0.

On the hour mark, Reading gave a glimmer of hope and showed what they are capable of, pulling a goal back with a clinical finish from Perry for her second league goal of the season. In a simple but highly effective move, Flannery found Woolley wide on the right, her pass executed perfectly across the United goal for Perry to slot home. 2-1.

Gilbert made his first change, substituting Halle Houssein for centre-back Mayi-Kith, meaning Stapleton moved up to the number six, holding-midfield position.

After getting themselves back into a good position, the Reading defence failed to learn from earlier and conceded from an almost-identical free-kick. The delivery was from a similar position, with Goodwin rising to head in from close range, with Orman stranded in ‘no man’s land’ as the cross came in. 3-1.

Just three minutes later Goodwin grabbed her second of the afternoon (and 14th of the season), with a close-range pinball finish, after Orman had spilled the ball. It was quickly whipped back across into the Reading six-yard box. 4-1.

With 15 minutes of the match remaining, Gilbert had seen enough and appeared to press the panic button. In a triple substitution he brought on striker Wellings, together with centre-backs Cooper and Hendrix - the latter surprisingly playing as the number nine, in place of Perry.

With the new formation anyone’s guess, Sheffield United finished the match with a fortuitous fluke of a goal when Rayner’s cross, from somewhere nearby the corner flag, flew over the head of Orman and into the net from a ridiculously acute angle. 5-1 and a horrible afternoon for the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper to learn and move on from.

Full time: 5-1

Reading have four matches still to play and it’s still within their hands after both Lewes and Watford also lost on the same afternoon. Looking at all the fixtures remaining, it appears that ‘just’ two more wins could be enough to secure Championship safety and hopefully allow Reading to look forward to new investment, structure and plans from new owners, ready to go again next season.

Two of these remaining matches are at the SCL and they will need all the support we can muster for the run-in, starting next Sunday against Blackburn Rovers. Then it’s Durham on Sunday April 21 - both are midday kick-offs. See you there!