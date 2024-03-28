Reading’s Relegation Run-In

After yet another rollercoaster number of weeks in the world of Reading Football Club, you’d be forgiven for not realising that the international break is upon us and therefore a near two-week gap until Reading return to league action in their League One home fixture against Northampton Town on Good Friday.

The break comes at a good time for fans and players alike: a good chance for those not representing their countries during this period to reset and recharge for the final seven games of the season. In this article, we take a look at the run-in for the Royals en route to fulfilling the quest to remain in the third tier of English football for the 2024/25 season.

First, let’s discuss Reading. Last time out at home, Reading put four goals past an admittedly poor Cambridge United side, which was described by many as a “dominant” display, coming off the back of a midweek loss away at Derby County in controversial circumstances, and more off-pitch matters dominating the headlines. This included Wycombe Wanderers being intent on purchasing Bearwood training facility for a reported £22m fee, which was then put on hold by the Buckinghamshire club.

Therefore, one could be forgiven for getting too wrapped up in the neverending ownership nightmare leading up to the weekend and forgetting there was a game against Cambridge United, who came into the fixture in a similar league position to Reading, but also winless in their last six games, picking up a solitary point in that time. While the Us had won the reverse fixture back in September, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, both sides were coming into this game in significantly different circumstances.

A 4-0 win on home turf in front of a record crowd for the season paved the way for an emotional lap of the field for the Reading players and staff, who joined in with the supporters’ post-match celebrations. It has been a very long time since the togetherness factor between the club and its supporters has been so evident - and it is something that will be crucial going into the final seven games of the season; ensuring the club remains in the league will be a key factor in hopefully finalising a takeover.

In this article, we take a look at the run-in presented and the challenges we face en route to the finale of what has been a difficult and challenging 2023/24 for Reading.

Friday March 29: Reading vs Northampton Town (GW40)

The first of those games is against Northampton Town: a side who, despite their promotion to League One last season, currently see themselves in the top half of the table. Although their 2-0 loss to Wycombe Wanderers did see them slip down to 14th on goal difference, stretching their winless run to five games, they managed an impressive home win at the expense of promotion-chasing Derby County on Saturday to lift themselves up to 11th, despite those around them benefitting from games in hand.

Northampton will be looking to keep the points flowing at the expense of Reading, who have not won a home match against the upcoming visitors since 1990. It seemed inevitable that a familiar face may line up for the Cobblers in the meeting, with former Reading captain Liam Moore signing last month, featuring seven times for Northampton to date. However, the Jamaican international seemed to pick up an injury in their recent match, so it remains to be seen whether a return to the SCL is possible for Moore.

ONE TO WATCH: Sam Hoskins

Sam Hoskins is Northampton’s top scorer in the league this season with 15 goals - one of those came in the reverse fixture in October, inspiring Northampton to a 3-1 win against the Royals at Sixfields. Despite his impressive goal involvements at the start of the campaign however, Hoskins has only managed one goal in his last eight games.

Monday April 1: Bolton Wanderers vs Reading (GW41)

Perhaps the toughest test on the road towards the end of the season sees the Royals travel to Greater Manchester to play the Trotters for the first time since 2019. Promotion hopefuls Bolton will be looking to secure a first home league win over Reading since the Royals’ second season in the Premier League, when Bolton won 3-0.

Not only do The Trotters boast the second-best home record in the league, but they are also undefeated at home in the league since December, and will be looking to extend that run further in their bid to regain promotion back to the Championship for the first time in five years.

ONE TO WATCH: Josh Sheehan

Sheehan has been recording a very impressive tally of assists this season, registering 12 in 37 league games - only Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby) has more in the 2023/24 campaign at the time of writing.

A free signing for Bolton in 2021, Sheehan has come into his own this season and is proving to be one of the top playmakers in the league. Sheehan was also recently called up for Wales in their EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Saturday April 6: Reading vs Lincoln City (GW42)

Upcoming visitors Lincoln City have been rampant in their pursuit for goals as of late. At the time of writing, Lincoln have scored 16 goals in their last three games - including putting five past promotion hopefuls Barnsley and six past Reading’s recent opponents Cambridge.

Lincoln are unbeaten in their last 13 games, an impressive turnaround after failing to win seven of their previous matches in all competitions. They also boast a respectable away record in the league this season, notching seven wins on the road in 19 attempts.

The Royals may have felt hard done by in the previous fixture between the sides, having picked up a point in a 1-1 draw following two early disallowed goals in the game. It will be only the second meeting between the two sides at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with the previous meeting ending 2-1 in Reading’s favour in the 1998/99 campaign.

ONE TO WATCH: Lukas Jensen

The Danish ‘keeper has been the undisputed number one for the Imps this season, having played 39 games and recording a clean sheet in an impressive 17 games - the second most in the league. He has also averaged 2.8 saves per game and is consistently among the highest-rated players on the pitch.

Tuesday April 9: Bristol Rovers vs Reading (GW43)

The last midweek trip of the season for Ruben Selles’ men comes in the form of a rescheduled trip to the Memorial Stadium due to the international break. The Gas have enjoyed a stable season in England’s third tier, being comfortably mid-table, picking up 50 points at the time of writing, and are looking for a first league win over the Royals since 1999.

Since the 6-0 win that day, Rovers are winless in the last six league matches between the sides, with this season’s encounter playing out to a 1-1 draw. Bristol Rovers are also one of three sides to have played both games against Reading this season on a Tuesday night. The more you know!

ONE TO WATCH: Chris Martin

No, not the singer… in fact, the same Chris Martin that had a spell on loan at Reading in 2018 when he featured 10 times, scoring just once.

This season however, Martin has been very impressive in front of goal and has averaged just over a goal every other game with 15 in 28 appearances, with four of those coming in four consecutive games in February through to the start of March. Martin will be looking to inspire Rovers to another three points to secure a spot in the top half of the League One table for the first time in seven years.

Saturday April 13: Barnsley vs Reading (GW44)

Another tough away game at a promotion-chasing side: Reading travel to Oakwell for a chance to take some points back home, given Barnsley had won the reverse meeting 3-1 at the SCL in December.

This kickstarted an incredible run where Barnsley would then go on to lose only one of their next 17 games. They’ve had an eventful season - after losing the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday in May, they started as they meant to go on, with a thumping 7-0 win at the expense of Port Vale.

While the Tykes did initially struggle for form, they now find themselves firmly in the play-off hunt. Despite boasting the second-best away form in the league, they’re actually below Reading in terms of points earned at home this season, with 32 compared to Reading’s 34.

ONE TO WATCH: Herbie Kane

If this had been written a few months ago, you’d feel it would be harsh to not include Devante Cole in this section. Though Cole has 17 goals this season, Kane has been a pivotal consistent part of this Barnsley side who are eager to return to the Championship.

According to SofaScore he has an average match rating of 7.25 this season: the highest of any Barnsley player. Royals fans will remember Kane scored a penalty and bagged an assist in the encounter earlier in the season, and will hope history does not repeat itself.

Saturday April 20: Burton Albion vs Reading (GW45)

The penultimate game of the season and the final away day for Reading in 2023/24 is a vital match on the road to survival, with Burton hovering near the relegation zone. In addition to not being able to record a win in their previous seven games, Burton have only managed six home wins in 2023/24; only Port Vale, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United have fewer.

However, out of those teams around them at the foot of the table, Burton do boast an impressive record against teams in the bottom half of the table, besting the likes of Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United, and picking up points in draws against Reading, Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town.

The Brewers have not been in the fourth tier of English football since 2015, so picking up points against Reading near the end of the campaign will be vital for them looking to retain their status in League One.

ONE TO WATCH: Thomas Hamer

Though a knee injury took three months from his season, Hamer returned to the team and has been a very consistent defender for Burton. It’s important not to read too much into the stats for a player like Hamer but his presence is felt and is a core part of the line. A versatile player who can play in the middle or out wide, Hamer has also contributed to a handful of assists in the league this season too.

Saturday April 27: Reading vs Blackpool (GW46)

What has felt like the longest season in history culminates when Blackpool visit the SCL for the usual 12:30 kick-off on the final day. Blackpool are currently ninth in the table and are looking for their first win in Berkshire since October 20, 2021, when the Tangerines overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 (on my birthday too - cheers guys).

Interestingly, that win was Blackpool’s first away at Reading since 1980. They did however put four past Reading in the previous meeting between the sides this season, with Jordan Rhodes netting a hat-trick.

ONE TO WATCH: Karamoko Dembélé

A regular player for Blackpool this season, Dembélé very often has been the star of the show, impressing with six goals and 10 assists in league matches this campaign. On a year-long loan from Stade Brestois, many Blackpool supporters will be wishing the 21-year-old will have more than just the one season in orange.

Given how good the former Celtic player has been for them, reported interest from Premier League clubs may mean his one season in League One will remain exactly that.