Reading vs Northampton Town: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading are set to play in front of their home crowd again this afternoon, as they take on Northampton Town on this Good Friday.

Whether it will be a good Friday for the Royals remains to be seen, but there has been some positive news since the last preview.

The win against Cambridge United will have been a confidence booster - and news that a party now has exclusivity is promising.

A sale isn’t done until it’s done, but the team can use this and the support they will get today as fuel to try and secure a point or three.

Ahead of the game, we have your preview.

What? League One Matchday 40

Season? 2023/24

Who? Northampton Town

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 29th March

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Jon Brady

The Royals

As mentioned above, a sale isn’t complete until it’s announced by the club. However, fans needed to celebrate exclusivity because we’ve gone through months and months of pain, thinking we wouldn’t reach this moment.

Now it’s finally here, we can focus more on the team and getting them over the line.

We are still very much in a relegation battle at this point and need at least a couple more wins on the board to ensure we are competing in League One again next season.

Today won’t be an easy game, but we need to try and make the most of our home matches. We have been good at the SCL for a decent chunk of the season - and we ideally need at least a point on the board today.

Some may argue that a draw is enough, considering we may not get the two-point deduction now, but a win would be brilliant.

The Opponents

The reverse fixture was dreadful - and we didn’t look like we knew what we were doing for most of that game at Sixfields.

We have come a long way since then, but the Royals need to show that against the Cobblers, who recently beat Derby County.

Sam Hoskins is a real threat - and we need to keep an eye on him.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Mola, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Joel Pereira starts between the sticks after a good performance in his last outing, with the back four also remaining the same.

Charlie Savage starts alongside Lewis Wing, with Harvey Knibbs in front. But there’s a change on the left wing, with Paul Mukairu coming in for Ben Elliott.

On the right, Femi Azeez needs to start again if he’s fit, and Sam Smith is the 11th and final player on the teamsheet.

Knibbs may need a rest at some point and if he does, Elliott can come in for him. But starting the latter on the left probably won’t maximise our chances of getting a result today.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Northampton Town

Other League One Fixtures

Barnsley vs Cambridge United

Derby County vs Blackpool

Exeter City vs Charlton Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Cheltenham Town

Lincoln City vs Leyton Orient

Peterborough United vs Carlisle United

Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford United

Stevenage vs Bolton Wanderers

Wigan Athletic vs Burton Albion

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

All games get underway at 3pm