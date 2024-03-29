Opposition Lowdown: Jon Brady’s Mid-Table Northampton Town

Form

Northampton Town secured promotion back to League One last season after they finished third in League Two, only two points behind second-placed Stevenage. They last played in the third tier in the 2020/21 season, when they finished in 22nd place.

The Cobblers currently sit 11th in the table after 15 wins, eight draws and 17 losses. They recently ended a winless streak of five games, beating promotion-chasing Derby County 1-0 at Sixfields last weekend. The two sides last faced each other back in October, when the Cobblers beat the Royals 3-1 with goals from Sam Hoskins, Louis Appere and Mitchell Pinnock.

The boss

Jon Brady: Brady was appointed permanent Northampton manager in May 2021, following a spell as caretaker after Keith Curle’s sacking. The Australian had a playing career as a winger, representing the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Stevenage Borough and Cambridge United.

His first managerial role was at non-league Brackley Town in 2009, where he spent six years before joining Northampton as under-16s coach. He took over as under-18s coach a year later and then became caretaker manager of the first team in February 2021.

Brady was unable to save the club from relegation to League Two, but was offered the job on a full-time basis that summer. He guided the club to fourth place in his first season, but they missed out on a place in the League Two playoff final after losing to Mansfield over two legs.

They did however secure promotion back to League One in Brady’s second full season in charge, securing automatic promotion after finishing third in the league. Brady likes his sides to control possession and emphasises patience on the ball.

Squad

Northampton strengthened their squad with the signings of three players during the January transfer window. Two arrived on loan, with goalkeeper Louie Moulden joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers and forward Tony Springett signing from Norwich City.

Midfielder Dominic Gape also signed on a free transfer, having previously played for Wycombe Wanderers. Former Reading captain Liam Moore signed a short-term deal with the Cobblers last month and could be in line to mark his return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this Friday.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge could return to the squad after time out injured. However, there are doubts over the fitness of defenders Moore, Aaron McGowan and Jon Guthrie.

Predicted lineup

Moulden, Hondermarck, Moore, Sherring, Monthe, Leonard, Sowerby, Fox, Pinnock, Hoskins, Appere

Key player

Sam Hoskins: Forward Hoskins joined Northampton in August 2015, signing on a free transfer after his release from Yeovil Town. He started his youth career at Southampton and made his debut for the club in August 2011. He only went on to make an additional two appearances for the Saints, but also had loan spells at Preston North End, Rotherham United and Stevenage while at St Marys.

He joined Yeovil Town in 2015, spending two seasons with the Glovers before moving to Northampton in 2015. He has gone on to make 373 appearances for the Cobblers, scoring 92. The 31-year-old forward usually plays on the wing but can also operate as a striker or in the number 10 role, and is a strong finisher.

Hoskins is Northampton’s club captain and is their top scorer with 15 goals to his name so far this season.

One to watch

Marc Leonard: Midfielder Leonard joined Northampton on a season-long loan from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The Scot had spells in the youth setups at Rangers and Hearts before joining Brighton’s academy in 2018. He made his professional debut at Brighton in 2021 but has only made one additional appearance for the club so far.

Leonard spent all of last season on loan at Northampton, playing all but one match in their league campaign. He joined the Cobblers for a second straight season last July and has started in all of their league matches so far.

Leonard has represented Scotland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level. He is a centre midfielder who is an effective passer and tough tackler. The 22-year-old has impressed in his time in Northampton and is being tracked by a number of Championship clubs.